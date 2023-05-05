International
Ogletree, Vincent thrives in the International Series
SENTOSA ISLAND, Singapore Kieran Vincent, winner of the last International Series event in Vietnam, was approached last week at Sentosa Golf Club by someone who simply wanted to offer congratulations on his victory.
Well, it wasn’t just anyone. It was two-time major champion Dustin Johnson.
I don’t get that every week, Vincent said with a smile.
It was an engaging experience for Vincent at LIV Golf Singapore presented by Resorts World Sentosa. He and fellow International Series winners Andy Ogletree and Wade Ormsby were the three back-up players at Sentosa, waiting for any opportunity to play if a regular member of the LIV Golf League should withdraw.
All three were tabbed for reserve status thanks to their positions on the International Series Order of Merit. Ogletree leads the first four tournaments this season, with Vincent ranked No. 3 and Ormsby at No. 4. (Takumi Kanaya, ranked No. 2, competed in last week’s Japan Golf Tour event, finishing tied for 13th).
After all, reserves were not necessary. But having the opportunity to practice alongside, and perhaps compete against, LIV Golfs elite 48-player roster is one of the key benefits of success in the International Series, the 10 elevated events supported by LIV Golf on the Asian Tour.
Of course, the biggest benefit is the way to play privileges in LIV. The end-of-season International Series Order of Merit leader is guaranteed a spot on the full-season roster for the 2024 LIV Golf League and will join one of 12 teams.
The advantage of playing well in the International Series is huge, Ogletree said.
Everyone wants that coveted Golden Ticket, Vincent added.
Vincent has intimate knowledge of what kind of opportunities await the best player in the International Series.
Last year his older brother Scott was the Order of Merit champion and was rewarded with a spot in the Kevin Nas Iron Heads GC line-up this season. Scott Vincent also played in LIV Golf events last season, but his status for 2023 was not guaranteed until December after the final International Series event, the Indonesian Masters.
If Scott can finish in the top 24 in points this season in the LIV Golf League and Kieran can finish the season atop the International Series points standings, the Zimbabwe natives will become the second set of brothers in LIV Golf, taking united Koepka. sons, Brooks and Chase.
How cool would that be? said Scott, who set a LIV golf record by shooting 62 in the second round at Sentosa en route to a solo fourth, his best score in a LIV Golf event. It’s easy to speculate what might happen. Everyone is aware of this. But hey, let him do his thing. He is quite good.
The brothers are five years apart; Scott is 30, Kieran is 25. So they’ve rarely had an opportunity to compete at the same level.
We missed each other, Kieran said. But all the time, we have to practice a group. He kind of led the journey and so I’ve just been able to find my way and see the good and the bad parts and stay with the good and leave the bad behind. So it was good that he shared the road ahead of me.
The International Series is now the path for Ogletree or Vincent to reach the next level of their careers.
