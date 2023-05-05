Published on 05 May 2023





Celebrate International Compost Awareness Week from May 7 to 13 by starting your own composting at home.

“Composting is good for the environment because it reduces the amount of organic matter that ends up in landfill,” said MidCoast Council Waste Manager David Rees.

“Food and garden groups that end up in landfills contribute to greenhouse gas emissions through the production of methane gas.

“Composting is an easy way we can all make a difference to better help the environment.”

Composting food and garden waste at home can also improve soil quality, save you money on expensive compost and make your kitchen bin smell fresher.

All types of organic waste can go into your compost. This includes fruit and vegetable waste, coffee grounds, eggshells, lawn clippings and garden materials.

MidCoast Council has joined the ‘Compost Revolution’ to offer you discounts on compost bins, worm farms and Bokash bins. You can also complete free composting tutorials.

Compost can go into garden beds and lawns to help produce better crops and flowers. Be part of the social media trend to gift baskets of harvest from your gardens to loved ones.

If you don’t have a garden, you can contribute to a community garden composting center. You can also join ShareWaste: https://sharewaste.com/