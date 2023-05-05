148 nurses return to NS health care to take advantage of $10,000 in incentives





Dozens of nurses have agreed to return to work in Nova Scotia’s strained health care system since the provincial government announced a $10,000 incentive to do so in March. In a press release, the province said 148 retired, casual and travel nurses have accepted permanent positions. This means they will work in the publicly funded healthcare system for at least two years. “We have been clear with nurses that we need you and we want to work with you,” Health and Welfare Minister Michelle Thompson said in the announcement. Nova Scotia Health and Welfare Minister Michelle Thompson spoke to reporters on May 4, 2023. (CBC) These returning nurses will represent more than 270,000 hours a year of direct care for tens of thousands of patients in the province, the release said. Thirty-four “hard-to-fill” positions, which have been posted for at least 90 days, are now staffed, he says. During a news conference, Thompson said hard-to-fill positions could include those in rural facilities and nurses with specialized skills. She said that while some of the casual workers were working full-time, those who signed on to be full-time permanent are helping to add stability to the field. “The important part is about predictability” “The important part is about predictability, right? So, casual workers, when we have a vacancy in the health care system, we can fill those two shifts at a time, three shifts at a time.. … you’re constantly chasing the vacancy,” Thompson said. “So for 148 individuals to return to this regular full-time work, predictable employment is very important.” If a nurse takes a position that is less than full-time, they will be eligible for a portion of the bonus. For example, a nurse who received a 50 percent position will receive half the bonus. Janet Hazelton is president of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union. (Daniel Jardine/CBC) Nova Scotia Health recruited 140 permanent nurses, 131 of whom were former casual workers. The health authority also recruited two pensioners, two traveling nurses and five private nurses in permanent positions. The IWK has two nurses returning to permanent positions who were previously casual workers. In continuing care, five were previously casual and one worked privately and returned to the public sector. ‘Every little bit helps’ The government has also offered jobs to all graduate nurses in Nova Scotia and added 200 places to nursing schools in the province, the release said. Janet Hazelton, president of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union, said 148 permanent hires is “fantastic.” “Conversion [casual workers] for permanent staff is what you need to do to achieve this, [it] it means you have a commitment to the employer,” Hazelton said. According to Hazelton, it is difficult to schedule casual employees, but permanent employees must stick to the schedule. But, she said, the province is still short about 2,000 nurses. “Every little bit helps,” Hazelton said. “… If the government decides to do [the incentive] again, it could be 300, 400, 500 nurses. You know, $10,000 is a significant amount of money.”

