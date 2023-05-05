



NBC News Digital has promoted Brinley Bruton for assistant managing editor for international news. Bruton was a senior managing editor of the NBC News Digitals London bureau prior to this appointment. In announcing this promotion My friend Tomexecutive editor of NBC News and vice president of NBC News Digital, in a note to staff, complimented Bruton on leading the news divisions’ outstanding coverage. He said that in her new role, Bruton “will lead efforts to take the editorial muscle and expertise of NBC News and find long-term ways to use it to cover global news for the networks digital platform.” Bruton joined NBC News in 2007. Before that, she worked in Kabul, mentoring and editing Afghan journalists at Pajhwok News Agency. Brutons journalism career began in Mexico City as a reporter at the Mexico City News. Read Namak’s note to staff below: the team, We are very excited to announce that Brinley Bruton has been promoted to Assistant Managing Editor for International News, NBC News Digital. Over the past year alone, Brinley has led our extraordinary coverage of what she calls a world in wild flux, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as China aggressively expands its sphere of influence, Queen Elizabethdeath and political unrest in the UK, to name a few. She has developed strong ties with the Homeland Security team; she works side by side with the SVP of International Newsgathering Adrienne Mr and Senior Director of International News Gathering Paul Nassar; she is respected among correspondents and producers around the globe. In her new role, Brinley will build on her success in digital and in collaboration with broadcast partners. Shell is leading the effort to take the editorial muscle and expertise we have at NBC News and find long-term ways to use it to cover global news on the digital platform. Brinley joined NBC News in 2007 and during that time traveled to Saudi Arabia to cover the country’s new crown prince, South Africa in the weeks leading up to his death. Nelson Mandela, Turkey to track the ruling parties’ moves towards authoritarianism and the Gaza Strip to see the impact of the multi-year blockade. Before joining NBC, Brinley worked in Kabul, mentoring and editing Afghanistan journalists at the Pajhwok news agency. She also freelanced in the greater Middle East and worked for Reuters in New York and London, where she reported on predatory lending and abusive lending practices at banking giants. Her journalistic career began in Mexico City as a reporter at the Mexico City News. Please join us in congratulating him. Tom and Catherine

