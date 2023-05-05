Belgrade: In shock and mourning, Serbia struggles to make sense of two mass shootings in as many days



Belgrade, Ukraine

CNN

Serbs are reeling and demanding answers after two mass shootings in less than 48 hours left scores of people dead, with widespread calls for tough action to prevent any further repeats of such tragedies.

Gun ownership is high in Serbia, but the type of mass shooting seen in one daily basis in the United States are extremely rare in the Balkan country and school shootings were almost unheard of until this week.

That all changed on Wednesday when a 13-year-old boy opened fire on classmates at a school in the capital Belgrade, killing at least eight children and a security guard.

The nation was still in deep shock when news of another mass killing broke Thursday night. A 21-year-old gunman using an automatic weapon killed eight people in the village of Dubona, south of the capital. The gunman has been arrested following a massive overnight manhunt involving hundreds of special forces.

This has never happened before in Serbia. We have only heard about it [happening in] United States. You could never dream that this would happen here, Belgrade resident Marko Kovacevic told CNN. This is the worst thing that has happened in Serbia since the bombing in 1999, another resident, David Stevens, told CNN at a vigil in Belgrade.

The reaction was swift. Serbian President Aleksandar Vui promised on Friday, just hours after the second shooting, that the government would make urgent changes to the country’s firearms legislation.

He proposed tougher conditions for people who want to buy guns and a national gun buyback program for those who can’t meet those conditions.

Major nations managed to find solutions after major tragedies, Vui said during a press conference on Friday. We must find a way to live free and face this evil, he said.

The government is also proposing a two-year moratorium on new gun permits and a review of existing permits within the next three months.

It is also looking to potentially ban cell phones from schools and impose new rules on social media that specifically target content that could seriously harm the physical, mental or moral development of minors.

The massacres have left many in Serbia shocked, with questions about the motives behind them on people’s minds.

The night before the Belgrade elementary school killings, the 13-year-old suspect had been up late watching TikTok videos and an American documentary about the school shooting, according to Belgrade Police Chief Veselin Mili, who declined to name the specific film. .

This killer said he had seen a strange American movie where a boy did the same thing at his school. The killer had no empathy or remorse, he told CNN in an interview Thursday.

The teenage suspect fired 57 bullets inside Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary, a prestigious school in an affluent part of Belgrade. Police said he was extremely skilled in the way he handled the gun, changing grips as he moved around the school.

He used two handguns that his father legally owned and kept in a locked safe.

Mili said the boy’s father had previously taken him to a gun range in the basement of Belgrade’s FK Partizan football club stadium, even though it is illegal in Serbia for youths to use weapons.

Asked about the legality of teaching a child to use a gun, Mili said, it is absolutely illegal. It is neither normal nor natural.

Wednesday’s school shooting raised questions about criminal liability after it emerged that the suspect cannot be held responsible.

According to Serbian law, children under the age of 14 cannot be held criminally responsible. The alleged parents have been detained for possible crimes related to the boys’ access to the locked safe where they stored the gun, but they have yet to be formally charged.

It’s horrifying to see such a young person have the ability to commit such a horrific act, Stevens added.

The boy is currently being held in a psychiatric facility, but his long-term future is unclear. Mili said the suspect was not under the influence of drugs at the time of the shooting and had not been the victim of bullying, although he had recently fallen out with his friends and switched classes to try to fit in.

Many are also questioning the initial reaction of the school authorities. While there was an armed police officer on the school campus that day, Belgrade police said the officer did not immediately run toward the sound of gunfire, but instead waited for backup, then entered the school minutes later to arrest the suspect. who had called the police himself.

By comparison, in the US, where school shootings have become tragically commonplace in recent years, police are trained to immediately go toward the sound of gunfire and try to take out the shooter.

Belgrade police have not yet responded to CNN’s requests for clarification on their protocols and whether they were followed in this case.

On Wednesday night in Belgrade, crowds gathered to protest against the authorities, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Branko Rui. His deputy, Milan Pai, told CNN that his boss had offered his resignation, but it was unclear if it would be accepted. The offer wasn’t enough for some teachers in the city, who plan to walk out Friday over school safety concerns.

Pai insisted the school was as safe as it could be. Unfortunately, this happened at school, but it could happen on the street, in the park. In any case, this is just a tragic case, he said.

For the past three days, there has been a lot of public discussion about mental health, parental responsibility, violent video games, social media and, of course, guns.

While Serbia is a country that has known violence, conflict and war, it has not had to deal with questions about this type of mass shooting.

It has the highest level of civilian gun ownership in Europe and the fifth highest in the world, a legacy of years of conflict in the 1990s. But getting a gun legally is a complicated process that requires a background check, medical examination and a training course. The person who wants a gun must also prove that they have a good reason to own a gun.

Meanwhile, ordinary people are doing what they can, as victims continue to fight for their lives in hospital. A blood donation clinic near the school in central Belgrade said it had twice as many donors as usual to give blood after the shooting.