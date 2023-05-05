The Director-General of WHO is pleased to transmit the Report of the Fifteenth Meeting of the Emergency Committee on International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) on the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, held on Thursday 4 May 2023, from 12:00 to 17:00 CET.

During the consultative session, Committee members highlighted the downward trend in deaths from COVID-19, the decline in hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions related to COVID-19, as well as the high levels of population immunity to SARS-CoV -2. The Committee’s position has evolved over the past few months. While acknowledging the remaining uncertainties posed by the potential evolution of SARS-CoV-2, they advised that it is time to move on to the long-term management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director-General of WHO agrees with the advice provided by the Committee regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hdetermines that COVID-19 is now an established and ongoing health issue that no longer constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The Director-General of WHO took into account the advice given by the Committee regarding the proposed Interim Recommendations and issued them in the following statement. The WHO Director-General will convene an IHR Review Committee to advise on Permanent Recommendations for the long-term management of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, taking into account the Strategic Plan for COVID-19 Preparedness and Response 2023-2025 . During this transition, States Parties are advised to continue to follow the Interim Recommendations issued. The Director General expressed his sincere gratitude to the Chairman, Members and Advisors of the Committee for their commitment and advice over the past three years.

===

Meeting procedures

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, welcomed the members and advisers of the Emergency Committee, who met by video conference. He noted that the number of deaths and hospitalizations reported weekly continues to decline, but expressed concern that surveillance reporting to WHO has fallen sharply, that there continues to be uneven access to life-saving interventions, and that pandemic fatigue continues to grow. The Director-General announced the release of the Strategic Plan for COVID-19 Preparedness and Response 2023-2025, which is designed to guide countries in the transition to long-term management of COVID-19. This plan outlines important actions countries should consider in five areas: collaborative surveillance, community protection, safe and scalable care, access to countermeasures, and emergency coordination. The Director General thanked Professor Houssin for his leadership in running the Committee over the past three years and each of the Committee Members and Advisors for their expertise, dedication and commitment.

The representative of the Office of the Legal Counsel informed the members and advisers of the Commission about their roles, responsibilities and mandate according to the relevant articles of the IHR. The Ethics Officer from the Department of Compliance, Risk Management and Ethics reminded members and advisers of their duty of confidentiality in relation to meeting discussions and the work of the Committee, as well as their individual responsibility to tell WHO in time appropriate any interests of a personal, professional, financial, intellectual or commercial nature that may cause a perceived or direct conflict of interest. No conflicts of interest were identified for participating members and advisors.

The Chair of the Emergency Committee, Professor Didier Houssin, presented the objectives of the meeting: to provide views to the WHO Director-General on whether the COVID-19 pandemic continues to constitute a PHEIC and to review the Interim Recommendations for States Parties.

While the global risk assessment remains high, there is evidence of reduced risks to human health, driven primarily by high-level population immunity from infection, vaccination, or both; consistent virulence of currently circulating Omicron sub-lines of SARS-CoV-2 compared to previously circulating Omicron sub-lines; and improving clinical case management. These factors have contributed to a significant global decline in the weekly number of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions since the start of the pandemic. As SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve, currently circulating variants do not appear to be associated with increased severity.

WHO provided updates on the status of global vaccination and considerations of the implications for the possible conclusion of a PHEIC. The Committee was informed that, globally, 13.3 billion doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. Currently, 89% of health workers and 82% of adults over 60 have completed the primary series (one or two initial doses recommended by the vaccine schedule), although coverage in these priority groups varies across regions.

As requested by the Committee, the WHO Secretariat provided an overview of the status of the integration of COVID-19 surveillance into the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System and opportunities to improve this; the process of issuing Permanent Recommendations according to IHR; and the potential regulatory implications for the Emergency Use List (EUL) when a PHEIC is terminated. As the Director General will continue to authorize the use of the EUL procedure, the termination of the PHEIC should not affect access to vaccines and diagnostics that have already received an EUL. States Parties will still be able to access these vaccines and diagnostics (provided the manufacturers continue production). COVAX will also continue to provide funded doses and delivery support through 2023 in line with demand. This continuity can enable a smooth transition from EUL to prequalification of vaccines and diagnostics. Since the majority of therapies used to treat COVID-19 are repurposed drugs already licensed for other indications, the completion of a PHEIC should not affect their regulatory status.

Deliberative Session on the Status of KSHPB

The committee considered the three criteria of a PHEIC: whether COVID-19 continues to constitute 1) an extraordinary event, 2) a public health risk to other states through international spread, and 3) potentially requiring a coordinated international response. They discussed the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic. They acknowledged that, although SARS-CoV-2 has been and will continue to circulate widely and evolve, it is no longer an unusual or unexpected event. The Committee acknowledged that the Director General may decide to convene an IHR Emergency Committee on COVID-19 in the future if the situation warrants.

The COVID-19 PHEIC has urged countries to increase their operational capacities, particularly in relation to emergency coordination, collaborative surveillance, clinical care and risk communication and engagement. The world has made significant and impressive global progress since the announcement of the PHEIC in January 2020. Reaching the point where COVID-19 can no longer be considered a PHEIC should be seen as credit to international coordination and commitment to global health.

As it has done during past meetings, the Committee discussed the benefits and potential issues arising from holding the KSHPB. While the PHEIC has been a valuable instrument to support the global response to COVID-19, the Committee agreed that the time is right to move towards the long-term management of SARS-CoV-2 as an ongoing health issue.

Moving forward, the Committee suggested that the Director-General consider convening an IHR Review Committee to advise on Permanent Recommendations on the long-term risks posed by SARS-CoV-2 taking into account the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID- 19 2023-2025. At the same time, the Committee acknowledged that Member States are currently negotiating the Agreement on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, discussing changes to the IHR and considering ten proposals to build a safer world together by strengthening the Global Preparedness Architecture of Health Emergencies. , Response and Resistance (HEPR).

They thanked the WHO Secretariat and States Parties for their continued commitment and technical expertise, and stressed that this is not the time to stop work or dismantle systems. The committee stressed that it will be essential to address known gaps during the pandemic. They emphasized the need to strengthen health systems, continue active risk communication and community engagement, implement a One Health approach to preparedness and response, and integrate COVID-19 surveillance and response activities into routine health programs. The Committee advocated that WHO, partners and States Parties devote continued attention and resources to preparedness and resilience to emerging threats.

===

Interim recommendations issued by the Director-General of WHO to all States Parties

1. Support national capacity gains and prepare for future events to avoid a cycle of panic and neglect. States Parties should consider how to improve country preparedness for future outbreaks. In accordance with WHO guidelines, States Parties should update respiratory pathogen pandemic preparedness plans incorporating learning from national and sub-national After Action Reviews. States Parties should continue to restore health programs adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Integrate vaccination against COVID-19 into lifelong vaccination programs. States Parties should continue efforts to increase vaccination coverage against COVID-19 for all people in high-priority groups (as defined by the April 2023 SAGE Guideline) with WHO-recommended vaccines and continue to actively treat vaccine acceptance and demand issues with communities.

3. Bring together information from different sources of respiratory pathogen surveillance data to enable comprehensive situational awareness. States Parties must maintain reporting of mortality and morbidity data, as well as variant surveillance information to WHO. Surveillance should include information from an appropriate mix of representative care populations, event-based surveillance, human sewage surveillance, sero-surveillance, and surveillance of selected animal populations known to be at risk of SARS-COV -2. States Parties should use the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and support the establishment of the WHO Global Network of Coronavirus Laboratories (CoViNet).

4. Prepare for medical countermeasures to be authorized within national regulatory frameworks to ensure availability and long-term supply. States Parties should strengthen their regulatory authorities to support the long-term authorization and use of vaccines, diagnostics and therapies.

5. Continue to work with communities and their leaders to achieve strong, resilient and comprehensive risk communications and community engagement (RCCE) and infodemic management programs. States Parties should adapt RCCE and infodemic management strategies and interventions to local contexts.

6. Continue to remove health measures related to international COVID-19 travelbased on risk assessments and to not require any proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a prerequisite for international travel.

7. Continue to support research to improve vaccines that reduce transmission and have broad applicability; to understand the full spectrum, incidence and impact of post-COVID-19 and the evolution of SARS-COV-2 in immunocompromised populations; and to develop relevant integrated care pathways.