NATO partners prepare to launch exercise “Formidable Shield” > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





The Formidable Shield exercise, which begins Monday, is expected to showcase the strength of the NATO alliance and its commitment to the defense of Europe, the Pentagon’s deputy press secretary said. “The U.S. 6th Fleet and NATO’s Naval Strike and Support Forces will next week begin the two-year Formidable Shield 2023 exercise,” Sabrina Singh said during a briefing yesterday at the Pentagon. “This three-week exercise demonstrates the unprecedented cohesion of the NATO alliance, our unmatched capacity and capability, and our combined commitment to the deterrence and defense of the Euro-Atlantic area and the High North.” The exercise, which runs from May 8 to 26, takes place in odd-numbered years. This year, the event will involve 13 NATO allied and partner countries, more than 20 ships and 35 aircraft, including the F-35. “This long-planned exercise includes live-fire test events in a multi-range environment against subsonic, supersonic and ballistic targets,” Singh said. About 4,000 personnel from across NATO are expected to attend. Formidable Shield demonstrates allied interoperability in an integrated joint air and missile defense environment and combined direct fire using NATO command and control structures. Singh also discussed the pending deployment of 1,500 U.S. military personnel to provide assistance at the U.S. border, which was requested by the Department of Homeland Security late last month and approved Tuesday by Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III. “As you know, this is a 90-day temporary deployment of our military personnel at the border,” Singh said. “They will not be performing any law enforcement activities. Their role and responsibility will really remain in-house, including data entry and assisting with any [intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance] capability and monitoring”. Right now, Singh said, the military services are notifying those units that will take part in border operations, and she said the department expects their arrival by May 10. She also stressed that those military personnel are not expected to interact with migrants at the border. “The intent is not for them to interact with migrants, because that would be more of a DHS role,” she said. While the border deployment is temporary and expected to last for only 90 days, Singh said that if DHS were to request more assistance or for an extension of assistance already approved, the department would consider it. “We would certainly consider that option and we haven’t taken anything off the table,” she said. “But right now, that deployment is only for those 90 days.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3385797/nato-partners-prepare-to-kick-off-formidable-shield-exercise/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos