PhD student goes to UN Water Conference 2023





School of Engineering PhD student Vishnu Pillai recently had the prestigious opportunity to attend 2023 UN Water Conference in New York, thanks to his pioneering work in water sustainability solutions. Vishnu works with Swinburne Associate Professors Associate Professor Nishar Hameed, Professor Peter Kingshott and Dr Nisa Salim on an Australian Research Council-funded project on smart composites and says the team has been supportive of his entrepreneurial journey. Professor Nishar and the team were extremely supportive, he said. They gave me the flexibility I needed to attend this important event, and their willingness to adjust schedules showed their commitment to helping me continue my education and professional development. Creating a better water future Vishnu is a co-founder of Manhattanan Abu Dhabi-based deep-tech startup focusing on natural water distillation, along with its founder Dr. Saeed Alhasan. Manhat is addressing an issue that is being witnessed firsthand in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, where water scarcity is a real problem. MENA is home to only 1% of the world’s freshwater resources and, without consistent rain, MENA has been dependent on large-scale desalination plants, which come at an environmental cost. Waste from the process is often discharged into the sea, damaging marine ecosystems. There is also a large carbon footprint from burning fossil fuels to power the high energy demands of plants. Manhat has developed a new solution: floating desalination equipment. Water is heated by the sun in a greenhouse structure; the water evaporates and forms water droplets that are collected by their device. Salt and minerals do not evaporate with water, so it can be used in the ocean to produce fresh drinking water. They have partnered with Abu Dhabi Ports to help test prototypes that harness the natural water cycle to collect desalinated water. Through their testing, they proved that the devices could generate water without electricity, brine or carbon emissions. Developing their idea further, Manhat is now working on floating farms, where they can irrigate directly from their desalination device.

By harvesting fresh water from lost water evaporated from open water surfaces, the floating farm will be irrigated immediately.

When he joined Manhattan in 2020, Vishnu had a background in research but had to quickly adapt to running a successful startup. I had to learn first. I started learning from blogs, reading various publications, watching entrepreneurial videos on YouTube. I began to understand the importance of collaboration in the startup journey. With patents for their technology approved in 18 different countries, including Australia, Manhat is trying to take their solution global. Taking steps to establish its presence, Manhat has registered their first international office here in Victoria, in recognition of Australia’s supportive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship. Invited to the UN Vishnu and Dr. Alhasan had read the valuable reports that were published by the UN, but they never thought that they would be part of it. Seeing that the UN had a special accreditation program, Vishnu applied and received an exciting email. We received the special accreditation and are the only startup from the UAE to receive this recognition, as well as being one of two companies selected from the private sector and the other a multi-billion dollar company. As he continues his studies at Swinburne and projects on smart composites, Vishnu also looks ahead to the next steps for Manhat. We are currently focused on achieving our next major milestone, which involves launching a pilot project for a floating farm. Establishing our office in Victoria enables us to collaborate closely with a diverse range of stakeholders and accelerate our research and development efforts.

