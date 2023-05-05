International
The global health emergency COVID is officially over, WHO says
The World Health Organization announced on Friday that it would declare the end of the world COVID 19 emergency, urging countries to begin transitioning their response to a virus it warns remains a global health threat.
“The worst thing any country can do now is use this news as a reason to let down its guards, dismantle the systems it has built, or send the message to its people that COVID 19 is not nothing to worry about,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, he told reporters Friday.
The WHO move follows a meeting of the UN agency’s emergency committee on Thursday, more than three years after the panel first recommended in 2020 that the WHO declared a state of emergency on the outbreak in China.
Some countries have already ended their national COVID-19 emergencies, or plan to do so soon.
The Biden administration is allowing it public health emergency declaration THE expires May 11. The president already has signed a bill to end a separate “national emergency” for COVID-19.
Next month, many other US efforts to contain the virus — such as vaccination requirements or previous metrics for it transmission measure of the virus – that was raised earlier in the pandemic will also be changed or ended.
WHO’s emergency committee had recommended last year that WHO begin preparations when COVID-19 would no longer be a “public health emergency of international concern” according to international lawdefining criteria and precautions for switching.
“This tool should not be overused because it is not adapted to events that become subacute or chronic, which is currently the case with the COVID 19 epidemic,” said Didier Houssin, chair of the panel.
Houssin said the WHO would instead activate a previously unused provision within its international health regulations to form a committee charged with “firm recommendations and not just temporary recommendations” on how countries should respond to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
“Members are aware that producing permanent recommendations will take several months because it requires the creation of a separate review committee,” Houssin said.
Tedros said his decision on Friday was a moment for “reflection” as well as “celebration”.
“We have arrived at this moment thanks to the extraordinary skills and selfless dedication of health and care workers around the world, the innovation of researchers and vaccine developers, the difficult decisions that governments have had to make in the face of changing evidence, and the sacrifices that we all did,” he said.
He called on countries not to allow the capacities created in response to the pandemic to “go to waste”. Dr. The WHO’s Mike Ryan said he hoped the move would help boost current international negotiations on a new pandemic deal.
“I think it adds urgency to the deal discussions,” Ryan said.
Talks have been ongoing at a fifth summit expected to conclude this month on the agreement, which aims to reform responsibilities and roles for responding to public health threats at WHO and between countries.
American negotiators RECEIVED earlier this year after the fourth meeting that “much work remains to be done” to make the agreement “workable for the United States.”
“It is a huge responsibility for world leaders to bring together heads of state, health ministers, other ministers and civil society to agree a new, solemn agreement on how we move forward together on this planet. We all inhabit this planet together,” Ryan said.
How many people have died from COVID?
The WHO reports nearly 7 million confirmed deaths from COVID-19 worldwide since the virus was first identified in an outbreak in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.
There have been more than 765 million confirmed cases of the disease, and new variants continue to emerge, raising concerns about continued spread.
According to the WHO, more than 13 billion doses of vaccines have been administered to people around the globe. “Covid-19 vaccines offer robust protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death,” the organization said cautions“but some people will get COVID-19 again after vaccination.”
It was COVID the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. by 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this week.

