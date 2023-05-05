International
Minister’s statement on midwives’ day
Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, has issued the following statement in honor of Mother’s Day, May 5, 2023:
“Today, we honor the valuable role midwives play in our health care system, providing quality primary care to growing families during pregnancy, labor, delivery and the postpartum period. We recognize and greatly appreciate their adaptability and responsiveness to their customers.
“Midwives deliver more than a quarter of babies born each year in BC, serving diverse families across the province, including those in rural, remote and First Nations communities. Their expertise, compassion and dedication help ensure that every expectant parent has access to effective and culturally safe perinatal care.
“Through BC’s Health Human Resource Strategy, we are taking meaningful action to retain, recruit and train more midwives. This means more growing families will have access to the care, comfort and support midwives provide.
“We are also working with the First Nations Health Authority to support Indigenous midwifery through the recovery of Indigenous birth practices and remote births.
“Many people around BC have benefited from the empowerment, expertise and support that a midwife provides. To meet the growing demand for midwifery services, the Province has added 20 places to the University of British Columbia’s midwifery program, encouraging more people to pursue a rewarding career as a registered midwife and enabling more people to access care of midwifery as they raise their families.
“On behalf of the provincial government, please join me in thanking midwives for their important work and enduring commitment to their clients.”
|
Sources
2/ https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HLTH0052-000667
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Southern Company Co-Chairs Diversity-Focused Clean Tech Energy Innovation Fund | Work
- Minister’s statement on midwives’ day
- ‘Sweatainer’ Health Monitoring Device Created by Hawaii Researchers : Big Island Now
- Islamabad court to indict Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on May 10 – Pakistan
- The key dates in the career of the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- South Lampung Regent accompanying the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on his visit to Natar Market
- May Drama Actors Brand Reputation Ranking Announced
- 31-year-old Google engineer jumps to death in New York, second employee commits suicide in months
- The global health emergency COVID is officially over, WHO says
- Sudan family’s journey to UK safety after fleeing Khartoum – BBC News
- Trump’s deposition released in the rape defamation case of E. John Carroll
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi guest of honor at July 14 Paris