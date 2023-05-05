Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, has issued the following statement in honor of Mother’s Day, May 5, 2023:

“Today, we honor the valuable role midwives play in our health care system, providing quality primary care to growing families during pregnancy, labor, delivery and the postpartum period. We recognize and greatly appreciate their adaptability and responsiveness to their customers.

“Midwives deliver more than a quarter of babies born each year in BC, serving diverse families across the province, including those in rural, remote and First Nations communities. Their expertise, compassion and dedication help ensure that every expectant parent has access to effective and culturally safe perinatal care.

“Through BC’s Health Human Resource Strategy, we are taking meaningful action to retain, recruit and train more midwives. This means more growing families will have access to the care, comfort and support midwives provide.

“We are also working with the First Nations Health Authority to support Indigenous midwifery through the recovery of Indigenous birth practices and remote births.

“Many people around BC have benefited from the empowerment, expertise and support that a midwife provides. To meet the growing demand for midwifery services, the Province has added 20 places to the University of British Columbia’s midwifery program, encouraging more people to pursue a rewarding career as a registered midwife and enabling more people to access care of midwifery as they raise their families.

“On behalf of the provincial government, please join me in thanking midwives for their important work and enduring commitment to their clients.”