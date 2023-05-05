World Hand Hygiene Day: Accelerate action together

by Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia

On World Hand Hygiene Day, WHO is highlighting the urgent need for countries in the South-East Asia Region and around the world to rigorously implement hand hygiene at the point of healthcare delivery, accelerating the progress made throughout the response to COVID- 19. The theme of this year’s event – ‘Accelerate action together’ – highlights the critical role that strong and engaged communities of health and care workers, policy makers and civil society organizations must play in driving action to prevent infections and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in health. careful.

Globally, inadequate hand hygiene at the point of care is a major contributor to healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). ILAs affect about 15 in every 100 patients in low- and middle-income countries, killing about 1 in every 10 of those affected. They are the main cause of AMR, which occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to drugs, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of the disease spreading , serious illness and death.

Inadequate hand hygiene in healthcare is mainly caused by limited awareness and access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in healthcare facilities. Globally, 1 in 8 health care facilities do not have water, one in 5 do not have sanitation, and one in 6 do not have hand hygiene facilities at the point of care. Currently, six countries in the region ensure that at least 60% of health care facilities provide basic WASH services, and the same number of countries are implementing the WHO/UNICEF WASH FIT tool, which all countries urgently need to adopt.

Momentum continues to build, in line with the Region’s Key Priorities of achieving universal health coverage (UHC), preventing and combating AMR, and accelerating the reduction of maternal, neonatal and under-five mortality. Since 2016, all countries in the Region have implemented the Region’s Strategy for Patient Safety 2016–2025, which covers all core aspects of quality of care, patient safety and infection prevention and control (IPC). The strategy is in line with the Global Action Plan for Patient Safety 2021–2030.

Throughout the response to COVID-19, key stakeholders in the region participated in a series of WHO-supported IPC trainings, as well as a regional consultation aimed at aligning key interventions with the Global Patient Safety Action Plan. In October 2022, WHO held a regional capacity-building workshop on WASH, climate resilience and environmental sustainability of health care facilities. Actionable guidance was provided for implementing the WASH FIT tool and the Eight Practical Steps to Achieving Universal Access to Quality of Care.

Across the region, countries continue to intensify actions to improve quality of care, patient safety and IPC at the primary health care (PHC) level, in line with the recommendations of another WHO-supported meeting in October 2022, as well as in general, the focus on the reorientation of health systems towards quality, accessible, affordable and comprehensive PHC to build the resilience of the health system and achieve QSUT.

Today, WHO has several messages. First, for health and care workers: Perform hand hygiene at the point of care, when necessary, according to the WHO ‘5 Moments for Hand Hygiene’ and using appropriate technique. Second, for IPC practitioners: Lead the way for clean hands by providing actionable resources and feedback to health and care workers for immediate improvement.

Third, for policy makers: Invest in hand hygiene as a priority intervention for patient safety, ensuring dignity of care and increasing healthcare efficiency. Fourth, for people accessing health care: Monitor hand hygiene in health facilities and join WHO’s global Hand Hygiene for All initiative, which highlights how anyone, anywhere can promote hand hygiene in schools, workplaces and other institutional settings. Increasing the use of adequate and regular hand hygiene throughout society – including at home – will reduce morbidity from a range of communicable diseases, not least diarrhea and respiratory infections.

In the shadow of the COVID-19 crisis, region-wide improvements in hand hygiene must be sustained and accelerated. For this, communities of stakeholders in health care and civil society must come together to identify gaps, challenges and opportunities at the point of care, with a focus on avoiding duplication and fragmentation and maximizing resource efficiency. Operational research should support these efforts and will also help countries develop and maintain fully cost-effective hand hygiene guidelines.

On World Hand Hygiene Day, WHO reiterates its commitment to ‘Accelerate action together’, in all countries of the Region, to implement hand hygiene at the point of healthcare delivery, for fewer HAIs, AMR of reduced and safer, more effective and efficient. health care facilities for all.