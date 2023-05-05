International
The WHO says that Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency
CNN
–
Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday.
WHO’s International Health Regulations Emergency Committee discussed the pandemic on Thursday at its 15th meeting on Covid-19, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed to declare a public health emergency of concern international or PHEIC it must be finished.
For more than a year, the pandemic has been on a downward trend, Tedros said at a news conference on Friday.
This trend has allowed most countries to return to life as we knew it before Covid-19, Tedros said. Yesterday, the emergency committee met for the 15th time and recommended that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I have taken that advice.
The organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern in January 2020, about six weeks before characterizing it as a pandemic.
A PHEIC creates an agreement between countries to adhere to WHO emergency management recommendations. Each country, in turn, declares its own public health emergency declarations that carry legal weight. Countries use them to marshal resources and waive rules in order to ease a crisis.
The United States will allow its Covid-19 public health emergency to end on May 11.
Covid-19 continues to spread, the virus is evolving and remains a global health threat, but at a lower level of concern, according to WHO officials.
There is still a public health threat out there, and we all see it every day in terms of the evolution of this virus, in terms of its global presence, its continued evolution, and the continued vulnerabilities in our communities, such as the vulnerabilities social, age weaknesses, protection. weaknesses and many other things, said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme.
So we fully expect this virus to continue to be transmitted, but that’s the story of pandemics, Ryan said. In most cases, pandemics really end when the next pandemic begins. I know it’s a horrible thought, but that’s the story of pandemics.
Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead and head of its emerging diseases programme, said the emergency phase of the Covid-19 crisis is over, but the disease is here to stay and the coronavirus that causes the disease has not gone away. quickly.
While we were not in a state of crisis, we cannot let our guard down, Van Kerkhove said. Epidemiologically, this virus will continue to cause waves. What we’re hoping for is that we have the tools in place to make sure that future waves don’t result in more severe disease, don’t result in waves of death, and we can do that with the tools that we have. We just have to make sure we’re tracking the virus because it will continue to evolve.
There have been more than 765 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to WHO data. Nearly 7 million people have died. Europe has had the most confirmed cases overall, but America has reported the most deaths. About 1 in 6 total deaths have been in the US.
Cases peaked in December 2022 as Omicron swept the globe, hitting the Western Pacific particularly hard. But billions of vaccine doses have been administered globally and deaths have remained well below previous peaks.
Now, Covid-19 cases and deaths are about the lowest they’ve been in three years. However, more than 3,500 people died in the last week of April and billions remain unvaccinated.
Tedros said that, if necessary, he would not hesitate to call another emergency committee meeting and again declare a global health emergency if there is a significant increase in Covid-19 cases or deaths in the future. .
Covid-19 has left and continues to leave deep wounds in our world. These scars should serve as a permanent reminder of the potential for new viruses to emerge with devastating consequences, Tedros said.
One of the greatest tragedies of Covid-19 is that it didn’t have to be this way. We have the tools and technologies to better prepare for pandemics, detect them earlier, respond to them faster, and communicate their impact. But globally, a lack of coordination, a lack of equity and a lack of solidarity meant that those tools were not used as effectively as they could have been, Tedros said. We must promise ourselves, our children and grandchildren that we will never make those mistakes again.
