Estonian President visits White City Campus to see NATO Innovation Accelerator | Imperial News















Estonian President Alar Karis visited the Imperials White City campus to meet researchers and see the NATO innovation headquarters based there. Through the research, development and innovation activities of the Imperial Institute for Security Science and Technology (ISST), one of two regional offices for NATO Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) is established in Imperial’s Translation & Innovation HUB (I-HUB) in White City. The regional office will be organized through a UK-Estonian partnership, supported by a center in Tallinn and a regional office in North America, to be opened in Canada. DIANA works with leading innovators – from start-ups to more mature companies – to accelerate, test, evaluate and validate new dual-use technologies that address societal challenges and critical national security issues. The President of Estonia visited NATO’s Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) based at the I-Hub at Imperial’s White City Campus Startups and other innovators in DIANA’s programs have access to its network of accelerator sites and test centers across Europe and North America. Some of the focus areas for DIANA include big data, artificial intelligence, new materials, energy resilience, sensors, secure information exchange and health. Professor Deeph Chana, Managing Director of DIANA (former Director of ISST), said: “DIANA will be an innovative powerhouse. We are bringing together academia, the private sector and governments to develop advanced dual-use technologies. DIANA will create innovative ecosystems in allied countries that will help NATO maintain its technological edge”. The I-HUB has quickly become a key place for security innovation thanks to the ISST Innovation Ecosystem, which co-locates large companies alongside the government, serving as one of the inspirations for the new DIANA initiative. The White City innovation ecosystem The President of Estonia visited the Research Center of Molecular Sciences President Karis, who was joined by James Cartlidge, Minister of State for Defense Procurement, Dr Nick Joad, Director of Defense Science and Technology at the Ministry of Defense and Estonia’s Ambassador to the UK Viljar Lubi, met Imperial President Hugh Brady and academics at the College to discuss how the White City has become home to some of the world’s most innovative organisations. They discussed the future development of the White City Campus and how its innovation ecosystem is attracting a large number of startups and multinationals to the area. “Our White City campus brings together scientists, organizations and industry on an unprecedented scale and is becoming a global beacon for the latest innovation, technology and research.” Hugh Brady President of Imperial College London Imperial President Hugh Brady said: “Imperial is committed to working with international partners around the world to deliver real-world benefits to society. As a world-class research university, Imperial is in a unique position to create a vibrant ecosystem for the next big breakthroughs. “Our White City campus brings together scientists, organizations and industry on an unprecedented scale and is becoming a global beacon for the latest innovation, technology and research.” As an example of the advanced research facilities that innovators have access to in the White City, Professor Oscar Ces, Head of the Department of Chemistry, presented the Molecular Sciences Research Center (MSRH) to the delegation. MSRH brings together hundreds of scientists, physicians, engineers and business partners to address common challenges in areas such as energy, healthcare and sustainability. Professor Ces explained how the Agilent Measurement Suite, which huses state-of-the-art equipment, it provides unrivaled ability for researchers at Imperial and beyond to apply the latest measurement technologies to their research.

