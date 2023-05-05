Increasing investment in hand hygiene in Africa – Africa CDC

A Call to Action by Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General, Africa CDC

Hand hygiene practices are critical in reducing the transmission of infections, especially during disease outbreaks such as Ebola, SARS, influenza, and currently, COVID-19. Improving hand hygiene can also reduce the occurrence of diseases such as diarrhea and respiratory infections, which are major causes of morbidity and mortality in Africa. Additionally, healthcare associated infections (HAIs) in Africa can be prevented through improved hand hygiene practices. However, the continent faces significant challenges in promoting hand hygiene due to lack of access to clean water and sanitation facilities.

This year’s commemoration of World Hand Hygiene Day offers the continent an opportunity to take stock and determine next steps for Africa’s progress in improving hand hygiene, as well as monitoring and evaluating hand hygiene interventions. .

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that 50% of healthcare facilities worldwide lack basic hygiene, while approximately 32% of healthcare facilities in Africa do not have access to hand hygiene facilities at the point of care. of joint report BY UNICEF AND WHO reveals that 839 million individuals and 38% of schools continue to lack basic sanitation facilities across the continent. In urban regions, 50% of the population does not have access to these services, compared to 70% in rural areas, highlighting significant inequalities.

Access to hand hygiene remains a luxury in many parts of the African continent. Hand hygiene should be inculcated as a routine clean care habit for everyone and especially in health care facilities, schools, crowded public spaces, camps and prisons.

Despite the challenges Africa faces in promoting hand hygiene, progress has been made in recent years. In accordance with the “Common African Position on AMR”. there is an urgent need to improve the percentage of health care facilities implementing infection control and prevention programs. This strong political push by African Union heads of state and government to control antimicrobial resistance in Africa outlines the commitment to increase access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene in health care facilities, schools, families and community settings.

Similarly, the African regional directors of the AU, FAO, OIE, WHO and UNEP in a joint call to action, stress the need for political leadership, joint campaigns, multi-sectoral collaborations for infection prevention and control (IPC) and Water , Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) at regional, national and sub-national levels.

The continent has demonstrated decisive leadership in addressing public health issues, through the Africa CDC The new public health order roadmap with a strong commitment to address the deepest structural deficiencies of public health at national, regional and continental levels. These continental engagements position Africa on the path to achieving the African Union Agenda 2063 the first aspiration for health-related goals for a prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented a major logistical challenge to the continent and exposed Africa’s weaknesses in ensuring access to the availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other IPC commodities needed by healthcare workers across the continent.

Local production of alcohol-based hand rubs (ABHR) in Africa has experienced significant growth, fueled by the ingenuity and resourcefulness of the continent’s innovators committed to promoting hand hygiene. African entrepreneurs have harnessed indigenous knowledge and local resources to develop affordable and effective hand sanitizers, addressing the growing demand for such products.

Investing in hand hygiene practices can yield tremendous benefits. In particular, across African Union Member States, public awareness campaigns and collaborations with local communities have effectively promoted hand hygiene practices.

Incorporating hand hygiene education into school curricula and community programs fosters a sustainable culture of hygiene. Engaging community leaders, religious institutions and local organizations strengthens the message and encourages them to advocate for hand hygiene in their communities. The combination of these strategies contributes significantly to increasing awareness and recognition of hand hygiene as a vital component in disease prevention. Top of Form

A Call to Action

As we continue to recover from the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the emergence of new pathogens, we must recognize the urgency of increasing investment in hand hygiene.

Today, I call on African Union member states to put in place the necessary political commitments, domestic financing and infrastructure, as well as legal support through policies, standards and enforcement mechanisms. Governments, policy makers, private sectorCivil Society Organizations, international partners, academia, communities and individuals must collectively increase efforts to prioritize hand hygiene as a critical component of disease prevention and control.

By prioritizing hand hygiene, we are taking a proactive step to protect the health and well-being of millions of people across our continent.

I encourage Member States to take advantage of the lessons learned and invest adequately in good infection prevention and control practices in healthcare facilities to limit the transmission and spread of infections and to protect healthcare workers (HCWs).

Hand hygiene is not only a personal responsibility, but a collective one.

Hand hygiene cannot remain a luxury, but a basic human right for a healthier Africa. Together we can accelerate ACTION!