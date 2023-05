Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak discussed the situation in Ukraine and ways to strengthen interaction between the United States and Poland during a meeting at the Pentagon. The two men met today, in part, to sign the Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement, which will deepen the partnership between the nations’ defense industrial bases. Austin welcomed Blaszczak, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, and brought the ghost of Thaddeus Kosciuszko, a Polish officer who fought with the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War. “Since the founding of our republic, Americans and Poles have fought side by side,” Austin said. “And the bond between our two countries continues to strengthen to this day.” Austin noted that Polish support for Ukraine has been strong, and the country has been a leader in getting the Ukrainian military the weapons and training it needs to defend against Russian invasion. “In fact, without the extraordinary contributions of Poland, we would never have been able to do so much for Ukraine after Russia’s indefensible invasion,” Austin said. Blaszczak said the challenging security situation on NATO’s eastern front as a result of the Russian invasion “has modified the landscape of Polish-American defense relations and confirmed our commitment to security and stability in the region.” The Polish defense minister praised the unprecedented solidarity, unity and support, saying he is confident it will continue until Ukraine’s victory. Poland is the country of a US-led Leadership niton Battle Group, and the country hosts thousands of American service members. Poland is investing in facilities for US forces, including headquarters for the US V Corps. Poland has ditched very old Soviet-era equipment and invested in the most advanced American systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the Abrams tank, the Patriot missile system and the HIMARS multiple-launch missile. boot system. “I believe that these purchases, which will also pave the way for more intensive cooperation of our defense industries, … ensure effective maintenance of US-made equipment used by the Polish armed forces in support of this aspect of our cooperation,” said Blaszczak. The Polish Minister of Defense will travel to Illinois to mark the 30th anniversary of his country’s partnership with the Illinois National Guard as part of the State Partnership Program.

