



Two researchers affiliated with Purdue Forestry and Natural Resources will be honored for their work at the 2023 International Association for Great Lakes Research conference in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, May 8-12. Joshua Tellier, who completed his master’s degree in Höök Laboratory in 2021, received Elsevier Early Career Scientist Award for Most Outstanding Paper in 2022 for his work on “Widespread prevalence of hypoxia and classification of hypoxic conditions in the Laurentian Great Lakes.” The article was published in the February 2022 issue of the Journal of Great Lakes Research, volume 48, issue 1, pages 13-23. Tellier, who was advised by Dr. Tomas Höök and Paris Collingsworth, is currently an aquatic biologist at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. of JGLR/Elsevier Early Career Award given to the highest ranked newspaper in its current volume Journal of Great Lakes Research whose primary author was within five years of graduation from their final degree at the time of admission. Papers are evaluated by the IAGLR Chandler-Misener Review Committee. Evaluations are based on: originality, an outstanding original work; contribution, a substantial body of theoretical, or field research; presentation, clarity of style and literary illustration. Tellier is the first Purdue-affiliated student to receive the Elsevier Award since Jonah Withers (MS 2012) did so in 2016. Scott Koenigbauer, a 2020 master’s student and current PhD student in the Höök lab, was awarded 2023 Norman S. Baldwin Fishery Science Scholarship for his research on the egg use of a newly re-established reef in Saginaw Bay. Koenigbauer’s master’s research investigated variation in reproductive traits such as egg size, specifically in yellow perch in Lake Michigan and inland lakes. His doctoral research generally explores the diversity of reproductive traits in freshwater fish. The Baldwin Fishery Science Scholarship is awarded to deserving graduate students conducting research related to Great Lakes fisheries. The scholarship is sponsored by the Great Lakes Fisheries Commission, the oldest supporting member of the IAGLR. The award recipient(s) are selected by a panel of judges appointed by the chair of the IAGLR Awards Committee. The scholarship is named in honor of Norman S. Baldwin, the first executive secretary of the Great Lakes Fisheries Commission, who led the commission for 15 years from 1957 until his death in 1971. He was widely recognized as a scientist and as a leader, well qualified for the challenge of leading a newly formed international commission. Koenigbauer is the latest Purdue student to receive the Baldwin Fellowship, following Zachary Feiner in 2013 (Eco-evolutionary dynamics of life history trait variation in Great Lakes percids).

