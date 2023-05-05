Davis wins international construction management educator award





The Associated Schools of Construction recently named Kirsten Davis, associate professor of construction management, the recipient of the 2023 ASC International Distinguished Educator Award.Associated Schools of Construction is the professional association of construction educators and industry practitioners from more than 140 member universities and schools working together to develop and advance construction education. Davis was nominated and awarded the 2023 ASC Regional Educator Award for Region Six, and her nomination automatically qualified her for the International Educator Award. Davis said she was shocked to learn of her international award and could only respond with one word, Wow! “I never thought this kind of award would be something I was in the running for,” Davis said. I think I have shown my students that I care. I did my best to show them that they can achieve more than they think they can. Allowing my students the opportunity and resources to do this is why I love teaching. Davis was recognized for the award for her contributions to construction education, excellence in teaching, dedication to the construction profession and her service to ASC. She joined the Department of Construction Management in Boise State’s College of Engineering in 2007. I am thrilled that her efforts have been recognized with this prestigious award in the field of construction management, said Department of Construction Management Chair, Anthony Perrenoud. This is a well-deserved award for Kirsten. She not only caters to the students here at Boise State University, but also serves the entire field of construction management. As a student, Davis worked at summer camps teaching first aid, CPR and outdoor activities, leading her to a passion for teaching.She shared her simple teaching philosophy and hopes that more educators will use a similar approach to make an impact on students. With first-year students, which are many of my students, it is important to provide clear expectations that actively engage them in learning, Davis said. It starts on the first day by building mutual respect to get to know each other and making an effort to get to know them beyond what they are in my classroom. With mutual respect, I am able to hold students to higher standards and expectations, helping them learn to hold themselves accountable. -by Jamie Fink

