A transformative era ends at the Center for International Studies | MIT news

In the early 1980s, Richard Samuels PhD 80 was an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science, specializing in Japanese politics and public policy. With Japan’s rapid emergence as a global economic power, Samuels, now director of the Center for International Studies (CIS) and Ford International Professor of Political Science, realized that only by working and learning abroad could MIT scientists and engineers we will appreciate that not all world science and engineering begins and ends in 02139, he recalls.

This insight sparked the MIT-Japan Program in 1982, an entirely new approach to international undergraduate education that emphasized the study of the Japanese language and the practical application of expertise in companies and university laboratories in other countries.

Samuelss new concept of applied international studies ignited a fire. With his support, additional programs were established for China and India, paving the way for the MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives (MISTI), which eventually provided opportunities for nearly 1,000 students a year to research and collaborate in 20 countries. .

MISTI exemplifies Samuelss’ larger undertaking at CIS to make international scholarship and experience not only relevant, but essential, throughout the Institute and beyond. It has expanded the center’s reach, embracing education and public outreach, while deepening its historical roots in security studies and science and technology policy research.

At the end of June, after two decades at CIS, Samuels plans to step down. He will remain an active faculty member in the Department of Political Science and its Security Studies Program. Evan Lieberman, Full Professor of Political Science and Contemporary Africa and current director of MISTI, will assume leadership of CIS.

The conductor of the orchestra

On the eve of his departure, colleagues reflected on the evolution of CIS under Samuels.

Dick has been a wonderful promoter of good ideas, always building on the efforts of his colleagues, says Suzanne Berger, the Institute’s professor, who directed the MIT-China and MIT-France programs and was the founding director of MISTI. He is like an orchestra conductor, building people with deep interests and skills.

For Bish Sanyal, Ford International Professor of Urban Development and Planning and CIS research fellow, Samuels played an integral role in the realization of a 2007 project, Just Jerusalem: Visions for a Place of Peace, led by Sanyal and Diane Davis, then associate. dean of the School of Architecture and Planning. CIS, under Dicks’ leadership, supported campus-wide efforts led by the Department of Urban Studies and Planning to envision what Jerusalem could be as a city, Sanyal says. A design competition, Just Jerusalem invited participants to imagine ways to bridge differences by addressing the physical, economic, civic or symbolic infrastructure of the city.

According to M. Taylor Fravel, Arthur and Ruth Sloan Professor of Political Science and recently appointed director of the MIT Security Studies Program (SSP), CIS has served as a welcoming incubator for new programs. The SSP, which began in the Cold War as the Defense and Arms Control Studies program, has grown significantly under CIS’s Samuelss leadership, says Fravel, an expert on China, East Asia and international relations.

One major venture Fravel mentions is the Robert E. Wilhelm Fellows Program, started by Samuels through a gift from an MIT alumnus. This program supports a one-year commitment to CIS by an individual who has held senior public policy positions, giving the center’s scholars direct access to an authoritative figure working on issues in their area. In security studies, we have had the ability to interact with a formidable group of people in the national security space, Fravel says. In recent years, fellows have included the former commander of the Pacific Fleet and a U.S. counterintelligence chief under the director of national intelligence.

Fravel credits Samuels in part with identifying the need for deep expertise in Asia and helping to create a faculty group tasked with all the major national security actors there. This includes Samuels, Fravel and Vipin Narang, the Frank Stanton Professor of Nuclear Security and Political Science (and currently the principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for space policy), as well as Eric Heginbotham, a scholar with expertise in China and Japan whom he seduced to return to MIT as a principal research scientist at the center.

Fravel also noted the building of the Starr Forum series, a series of public events that brings leading policymakers and scholars to MIT to discuss pressing international issues of the day. The forum has been very nimble in deploying programs quickly and effectively, he says. Topics in the first months of 2023 included discussions of women’s struggle for normalcy in Iran and the consequences of the Ukraine-Russia war on domestic life.

Before the pandemic, the forum drew huge crowds in person, and now, with a hybrid format, many hundreds more have been able to attend and learn from these events, Fravel says. CIS has become a central node for the discussion of urgent, contemporary challenges in international politics.

Talk to the public

Although Samuels denies pursuing a grand vision, he admits he wanted to expand CIS, to get social scientists not just talking to each other but to the public, sharing what they’ve learned, and making a mark on the real world. .

His modus operandi was to find support for MIT’s outstanding faculty and students and then get out of the way, he says. But the suite of CIS programs that appeared in its watch on human rights and technology and international migration, for example, demonstrates its desire and determination to make the research and perspectives of the center’s scholars known for its expertise. them in some of the most important global problems of the Day.

A CIS project of great personal significance to Samuels is the Elizabeth Neuffer Fellowship, named for a friend, a Boston Globe journalist who died in Iraq in 2003. The fellowship, conducted in partnership with the International Women’s Media Foundation, offers women and non-binary journalists from around the world an opportunity to spend seven months at MIT, globeAND New York Timesfocusing on human rights and social justice issues.

As far-reaching as these CIS projects are, Berger and other colleagues have long viewed MISTI as Samuelss’ signature achievement.

It planted a seed that blossomed into something incredibly influential, says MISTI executive director April Julich Perez, who first met Samuels during a visit to the French consulate in Boston, where she was working as assistant cultural attache, to discuss connections. between MIT and France. Julich Perez notes that Samuels was more than a generative force behind the MISTI student programs. He launched the MISTI Global Seed Fund program, which gives $2.5 million a year to MIT faculty to work with researchers on complementary projects in dozens of countries. Most MIT faculty have applied for seed funding, she says.

MIST is now so common at MIT that engineering and science faculty are being signed up to be academic leaders in undergraduate programs in various countries, replacing the social sciences and humanities colleagues who historically held those roles.

The MISTI model has fundamentally transformed MIT education, says Berger. Samuels found an interesting way for most of the faculty and students who are intensely focused on technology in international life and learning, positioning the Center for International Studies in a way that has made it uniquely valuable within MIT.

The next chapter

On July 1, Evan Lieberman will take over the CIS baton from Samuels, who is happily anticipating the resumption of a book on political hijackings that he set aside in 2011.

Dick Samuels built CIS into a vibrant incubator of ideas, an engine of scientific output and policy relevance, and a place where fierce debates could take place while friendships were forged. This is the institution that Evan Lieberman, one of the departments most creative and entrepreneurial members, will soon take in exciting new directions, says David Singer, head of the Department of Political Science and Raphael Dorman-Helen Starbuck Professor of Political Science.

Lieberman joined MIT in 2014 as Professor of Political Science and Contemporary Africa. Prior to that, he served as professor and associate chair in the Department of Politics at Princeton University.

He brings to CIS a rich portfolio, including his commitment to international education. In 2021, he was appointed faculty director of MIXED and will continue in that role.

As MISTI faculty director, Lieberman has expanded global education opportunities for MIT students working in critical areas such as climate change, sustainability, AI, and global health.

He is co-founder of the MIT Global Diversity Lab, where he and colleagues study the relationship between human diversity, development, and dignity in the United States and around the world.

His most recent book, Until We Won Our Freedom: South Africa After Apartheid, (Princeton University Press, 2022) has won widespread acclaim as a timely book on the lasting impact of democratic ideals. His lucid account of post-Apartheid South Africa’s transition from minority rule to a democracy elucidates significant achievements in government accountability, human rights and improvements in quality of life.

One of Liebermans first charges at CIS will be to inaugurate a new MIT China Policy Program, a project Samuels helped develop, to be led by Fravel and Yasheng Huang, the Epoch Foundation Professor of International Management at MIT Sloan School of Management. The program, with seed funding from the associate provost’s office, will focus on China’s political, economic and cultural dimensions.

This is exactly the type of program I want to see more of at CIS, Lieberman says. I want faculty to be aware that if they are interested in doing research about a project in China, Kenya, or Germany, CIS can help them learn about that country.

Lieberman would like the center to foster collaborations across MIT on issues of vital importance, from climate change and the challenges of artificial intelligence to democratization, human rights and human security. I hope to bring people working on these problems into a broader conversation on campus so that we can learn from each other about the different ways in which science and technology interact with the politics, economics, and cultures of different countries. around the world.

As a researcher whose research interests lie at the intersection of policy and technology, Lieberman says, it’s fun to think about questions on a larger scale and through collaboration with many colleagues who will look at these issues in different ways. new and different. .

Dick Samuels has been a visionary leader for CIS. The center has flourished, expanded and never been more vibrant than it is today, says Agustn Rayo, dean of the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences. “Evan Lieberman is a champion for international studies at MIT, he will be an excellent new director for the center.