News: Khalilah Ali: Renewed by International Learning





Khalilah Ali spent most of her adult life living and learning English in Atlanta, Georgia. Now this self-described mother of two and two puppies is enjoying her first overseas teaching position in West Africa, and Search Associates (SEARCH) has been happy to help with the transition. After teaching English at university for about 12 years, Khalilah was ready for a change. No longer stimulated by work and tired of what she calls an endless rat race, she underwent some serious reflection: I remembered how much I loved teaching high school. However, I wanted to shake things up a bit. I was a teacher in Atlanta and I wondered, If you could teach anywhere, where would you go? And voila!? The seed had already been planted for Khalilah’s dream international teaching position. She had discovered SEARCH in 2015 and went so far as to sign up, but was offered another university position. Four years later, with her children grown, she thought Now is my chance! Then, the pandemic hit, and Khalilah postponed her international studies for a few more years. However, the impact of COVID-19 made it clear that you only live once (YOLO). In the summer of 2021, with the guidance of Senior Associate Pete Kennedy, Khalilah reactivated her file with SEARCH. This time, Khalilah used the useful and user-friendly platform to explore international teaching vacancies. She said, Everything I needed was at my fingertips. I logged into the platform, updated my materials and was interviewing practically immediately. In October I signed a contract with Lincoln Community. I accepted a position at Lincoln Community School in Ghana. I have always wanted to live in Ghana because of its rich history, and when this opportunity came my way, I jumped at it. I participated in African studies and taught at the college level, and West Africa was one of the main areas we studied because many enslaved Africans were transported to the new world through ports in West Africa. Elmira Castle, a slave port in Africa, was located there. During her time as a university professor, Khalilah never stopped falling in love with her subject, never stopped falling in love with her students. However, teaching abroad has provided the change she needed to expand her life in wonderful ways. You can feel the emotion in her voice: I would say the biggest difference is cultural. Here, the sights, sounds and rhythms are familiar but different. Young people are young people all over the world, of course! I learn a lot from them. They are so different here; from all over the world. I am always so excited to learn Twi or even French from my students. If you are considering teaching at an international school abroad, Khalilah has this to say: I would say do it! Do it now; a new country can rekindle your love for the profession. It doesn’t matter if you have a spouse or children, find the place that fits your life and go there.



