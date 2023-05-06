Afghanistan: Women say UN rights experts were alive but not alive

We are alarmed at the widespread mental health issues and accounts of escalation of suicides among women and girlsthey said in one joint statement. This extreme situation of institutionalized gender-based discrimination in Afghanistan is unparalleled anywhere in the world.

Extreme discrimination

Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 2021, the de facto authorities have issued a cascade of restrictive orders amounting to extreme institutionalized gender-based discrimination and a systematic disenfranchisement of women and girls, they warned.

Continuous terrible violations of human rights have masked other underlying manifestations of gender-based discrimination that predated the Taliban’s rule and are now deeply entrenched in society and even normalized, they added.

Currently, women are is forbidden to be in school above sixth form, including universities, care can only be provided by female doctors, and are banned from work at the UN and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Life under house arrest

The Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennettand the President of work group on discrimination against women and girls, Dorothy Estrada-Tanckshared their preliminary observations, including meetings with Taliban leaders and heavy accounts from the women and girls they met in Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif, Balkh province, between April 17 and May 4.

Many women shared their feelings of fear and extreme anxiety, describing their situation as one life under house arrestthey reported.

We are particularly concerned about the fact that women protesting peacefully against them repressive measures face threats, harassment, arbitrary detention and torture, they said.

Extreme misogyny

For two years, the de facto authorities have dismantled the legal and institutional framework and largely ruled. extreme forms of misogynydestroying the relative progress towards gender equality achieved in the past two decades, they said.

In meetings with the Taliban, experts said de facto authorities had told them that women were working in the health, education and business sectors and that they were ensuring that women can work according to Shariaseparated from men.

The de facto authorities repeated their message that yes working to reopen schoolswithout giving a clear timeline and showed that the international community should not interfere in the country’s internal affairs, the experts added.

However, they noted that the Taliban impose some interpretations of religion that do not appear to be shared by the vast majority of Afghans.

Alive, but not alive

Experts said one of the women they spoke to told them: we are alive but not living.

The consequences of restrictive measures have led to detention for suspected moral crimes under extreme modesty rules, they said. The new laws have too destroyed the defense system and support for those fleeing domestic violence, leaving women and girls with absolutely no choice.

The impact is alarming, experts said, noting that new measures imposed by the Taliban have reportedly contributed to a increase in the percentage of child and forced marriagesas well as the spread of gender-based violence carried out with impunity.

These acts do not occur in isolation, they warned. If we are to eliminate discrimination and break cycles of violence, gender justice requires a comprehensive understanding of why such violations are committed.

Gender apartheid

world can’t close an eyethey warned.

They recommended that the international community develop further standards and normative tools for it deal with the wider phenomenon of gender apartheid as an institutionalized system of discrimination, segregation, humiliation and exclusion of women and girls.

At the same time, the UN should get one human rights-based approach which requires a deep understanding and analysis of its principles, they said.

Technical and financial partners need significantly increase their support to the activists and grassroots organizations present in Afghanistan and to the unwavering efforts of a civil society still alive to avoid the complete destruction of civic space that could have irreversible consequences, they recommended.

They asked the de facto authorities that respect commitments in terms of protecting and promoting all the rights of women and girls and in accordance with obligations under instruments to which Afghanistan is a state party, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

Special Rapporteurs

Experts are waiting to present them Human Rights Council in June a joint report thoroughly analyzing the situation of women’s and girls’ rights in Afghanistan, followed by an interactive dialogue with Afghan women.

Special Rapporteurs and other rights experts are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, are mandated to monitor and report on specific thematic issues or country situations, are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for Their job.