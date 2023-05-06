International
Afghanistan: Women say UN rights experts were alive but not alive
We are alarmed at the widespread mental health issues and accounts of escalation of suicides among women and girlsthey said in one joint statement. This extreme situation of institutionalized gender-based discrimination in Afghanistan is unparalleled anywhere in the world.
Extreme discrimination
Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 2021, the de facto authorities have issued a cascade of restrictive orders amounting to extreme institutionalized gender-based discrimination and a systematic disenfranchisement of women and girls, they warned.
Continuous terrible violations of human rights have masked other underlying manifestations of gender-based discrimination that predated the Taliban’s rule and are now deeply entrenched in society and even normalized, they added.
Currently, women are is forbidden to be in school above sixth form, including universities, care can only be provided by female doctors, and are banned from work at the UN and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).
Life under house arrest
The Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennettand the President of work group on discrimination against women and girls, Dorothy Estrada-Tanckshared their preliminary observations, including meetings with Taliban leaders and heavy accounts from the women and girls they met in Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif, Balkh province, between April 17 and May 4.
Many women shared their feelings of fear and extreme anxiety, describing their situation as one life under house arrestthey reported.
We are particularly concerned about the fact that women protesting peacefully against them repressive measures face threats, harassment, arbitrary detention and torture, they said.
Extreme misogyny
For two years, the de facto authorities have dismantled the legal and institutional framework and largely ruled. extreme forms of misogynydestroying the relative progress towards gender equality achieved in the past two decades, they said.
In meetings with the Taliban, experts said de facto authorities had told them that women were working in the health, education and business sectors and that they were ensuring that women can work according to Shariaseparated from men.
The de facto authorities repeated their message that yes working to reopen schoolswithout giving a clear timeline and showed that the international community should not interfere in the country’s internal affairs, the experts added.
However, they noted that the Taliban impose some interpretations of religion that do not appear to be shared by the vast majority of Afghans.
Alive, but not alive
Experts said one of the women they spoke to told them: we are alive but not living.
The consequences of restrictive measures have led to detention for suspected moral crimes under extreme modesty rules, they said. The new laws have too destroyed the defense system and support for those fleeing domestic violence, leaving women and girls with absolutely no choice.
The impact is alarming, experts said, noting that new measures imposed by the Taliban have reportedly contributed to a increase in the percentage of child and forced marriagesas well as the spread of gender-based violence carried out with impunity.
These acts do not occur in isolation, they warned. If we are to eliminate discrimination and break cycles of violence, gender justice requires a comprehensive understanding of why such violations are committed.
Gender apartheid
world can’t close an eyethey warned.
They recommended that the international community develop further standards and normative tools for it deal with the wider phenomenon of gender apartheid as an institutionalized system of discrimination, segregation, humiliation and exclusion of women and girls.
At the same time, the UN should get one human rights-based approach which requires a deep understanding and analysis of its principles, they said.
Technical and financial partners need significantly increase their support to the activists and grassroots organizations present in Afghanistan and to the unwavering efforts of a civil society still alive to avoid the complete destruction of civic space that could have irreversible consequences, they recommended.
They asked the de facto authorities that respect commitments in terms of protecting and promoting all the rights of women and girls and in accordance with obligations under instruments to which Afghanistan is a state party, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).
Special Rapporteurs
Experts are waiting to present them Human Rights Council in June a joint report thoroughly analyzing the situation of women’s and girls’ rights in Afghanistan, followed by an interactive dialogue with Afghan women.
Special Rapporteurs and other rights experts are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, are mandated to monitor and report on specific thematic issues or country situations, are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for Their job.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/05/1136382
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Afghanistan: Women say UN rights experts were alive but not alive
- Court denies Imran Khan’s request to dismiss defamation case against him
- Amber Heard reportedly ‘left Hollywood’
- Miami football important weekend hosting transfers
- How Alexandre Mattiussi returns to the essentials of his label AMI
- Improved consistency of background work on Android
- UPDATED: Evacuation Order and STATE issued by the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George due to the fire. 05 May 2023.
- The wife of Justice Clarence Thomas received thousands in secret payments, the Washington Post reported
- Seven new mpox cases diagnosed in the Chicago area
- A 6.5-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, but there is no warning of a tsunami
- Xi Jinping calls for a plan to have an adequate population level El Financiero
- Trump is charged in court with rape. Does it matter in 2024?