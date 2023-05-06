International
Compost Awareness Week – Derry Strabane
Healthier soil, healthier food… COMPOST!
Derry City and Strabane County Council are delighted to support this International Compost Awareness Week (ICAW).
ICAW is the largest and most comprehensive education initiative in the composting industry. The goal of the program is to increase public awareness of the benefits of using compost to improve or maintain high quality soil, grow healthy plants, reduce the use of fertilizers and pesticides, improve water quality and protect the environment.
DCSDC wants to educate and encourage householders about the benefits of recycling food waste the right way. Food waste does not go to Zi. Junk food, if put in the black bin, will end up in a landfill. This is the most polluting type of waste due to the release of harmful gases.
By recycling your food waste into the brown bins, you can help us kick-start our local circular economy and support the real benefits of putting waste in the brown bins by diverting it from landfill to trash.
Composting is a great way to reduce food waste and create nutrient-rich soil for our gardens, parks and open spaces. Feed your garden, not the landfill!
Do you know what happens to your food waste when our housing team collects your brown bin? Let’s check it out:
Food waste’s journey to composting usually involves
several stages. Here are the general steps:
- Collection:
Food waste is collected from families by our shelter team.
- Shipping:
Collected food waste is transported to a composting plant. Products of the Natural World.
- Pre-processing:
In the composting facility, food waste is pre-processed for disposal
pollutants such as plastics, metals and glass. This is usually done
using mechanical or manual sorting methods.
- Composting:
The preprocessed food waste is then mixed with other organic materials,
such as yard waste or wood chips, to create a compost pile. The pile is
it is then monitored and maintained to ensure the right temperature, humidity and oxygen levels to carry out the composting process. This process can take from several weeks to several months, depending on the size of the pile and the conditions.
- Cure:
Once the composting process is complete, the compost is left to cure
several weeks to several months. This allows the compost to stabilize and
ripened, which improves its quality and reduces any remaining pathogens or contaminants.
- Distribution:
The finished compost is then distributed to us for the garden, parks and open spaces, as well as to farmers, gardeners,
landscapers and other users. Can be used as a soil conditioner,
manure, or mulch, and helps improve soil health, conserve moisture,
and reduce the need for chemical fertilizers.
Recycling food waste in the correct bin is vital to ensure less waste goes to landfill, but it’s just as important to put the right items in the brown bin. Check which items can and cannot go into your BROWN bin.
Overall, the journey from food waste to compost is a crucial step in reducing waste and improving sustainability in our food system. Watch the video below to see how your food waste is making its way to Natural World Products and back into the trash.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
