Goldman Sachs | Insights – How the Coronavirus is reshaping classroom learning

As universities across the US, Europe and Asia cancel in-person classes in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, traditional classrooms are adopting virtual classrooms, which could drive long-term adoption of distance learning. We sat down with Goldman Sachs Adam Nordin, who covers the education technology sector for the Investment Banking Division, who shared his thoughts on one of the fastest growing segments in higher education.
As an increasing number of schools and students turn to online learning, what is the impact for the sector?
Adam Nordin: COVID-19 may significantly accelerate the adoption of online learning in higher education. Historically, online learning at universities was largely a function of self-selection. At first, many institutions were concerned about introducing fully online classes, believing that the experience would be substandard and learning outcomes would decline. However, over time, technologies improved and students demanded a more integrated online experience that matched their preferred methods of communication. As a result, more schools chose a hybrid approach by either enhancing the classroom experience with online learning or offering online courses that ran alongside the traditional campus experience and were managed by third parties. This is the first time many universities will have to rely on a fully online experience for their traditional undergraduate population. Doing so can dramatically accelerate the long-term acceptance of online learning.
How has the online learning market evolved?
Adam Nordin: With low bandwidth and rudimentary data compression, early online learning typically lacked live synchronous interactions. However, these solutions allowed participants to transcend geography and commuting time, opening up a significant market for working adults and others who could not accommodate a traditional campus experience. Today, online learning can offer live virtual classrooms, powered by broadband and advanced cloud-based collaboration technologies that rival, or even surpass, a classroom experience. As many students prefer the flexibility and feel of a technology-based experience, they are pushing their institutions to embrace the modality. Future innovation through AR/VR will enable students in classrooms and online environments to collaborate in virtual environments. Add your personal avatar and an interesting environment like learning about gravity while on the moon and you have an environment with dramatically enhanced engagement and retention.
How are companies and investors approaching online learning and the edtech sector more broadly?
Adam Nordin: We have seen strong capital flows into this sector over the past three to five years. Not only are edtech technologies more advanced, but structural barriers to adoption are falling. Previously, investors viewed edtech as a separate industry. Today, investors are approaching edtech as an asset allocation category. It was also seeing more interest from long-term investors, such as pensions and sovereign wealth funds, as well as family offices, all of whom value long-term secular drivers for the space.
Are there other drivers for a more virtual experience running in parallel?
Adam Nordin: First, younger students expect a more digital experience and are increasingly judging their university choices on this factor. Second, most colleges are under increasing fiscal strain, the result of 10 years of declining net tuition (after grants and scholarships). So capital efficient solutions that can house students and bring in additional tuition revenue without requiring costly physical infrastructure are more valuable than ever. It’s not just the Provost weighing in on the online vs. traditional higher education debate, now the CFO and President are involved. Finally, given that collaboration technologies in the corporate sector have also advanced significantly, it is likely that higher education institutions will adopt many of these enterprise-level technologies, in the same way that we saw the healthcare industry adopted software and data analytics.
What technologies are increasing the efficiency of the online learning experience?
Adam Nordin: In short, data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence are enabling students and teachers to gain a more personalized and enriching experience. Learning assessments can detail exactly how, why, and what dimensions a student needs to focus on to succeed. Professors hosting live classes have rich, personalized data that shows each student their full performance profile, complete with their challenges and areas of focus, enabling them to lead an individualized discussion with each student. student.
Is it possible for online learning to replace in-person classes?
Adam Nordin: There will always be a place for the traditional campus experience, but online learning is here to stay. Remember that what we used to call the non-traditional student (ie over 25, a working adult, sometimes a single parent) is rapidly becoming the majority. As a result, we are also evolving how we use higher education to remain competitive. Learning will be a continuum and technology will enable us to access it in smaller, more flexible and more relevant chunks.
