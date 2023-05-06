WHO announces that COVID-19 is no longer a global emergencyExBulletin

International
The head of the World Health Organization made a historic announcement today: COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency. NPR finds out what that means and what comes next.
SACHA PFEIFFER, PRACTICE:
The head of the World Health Organization held a press conference today to make this major announcement.
(PRESS CONFERENCE AREA)
TEDROS GHEBREYESUS: Therefore, I am very hopeful to declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency.
PFEIFFER: With us now is NPR’s global health correspondent Nurith Aizenman. Hello, Nurith.
NURITH AIZENMAN, BYLINE: Hi, Sacha.
PFEIFFER: It’s been a long, hard road to get here. And even though many people feel like they put COVID behind them a while ago, was there a sense that this is important news?
AIZENMAN: Yes. I mean, I had chills listening to this press conference. You can hear the emotion in the voices of WHO officials. The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noted that it was way back on January 30, 2020 when he declared the then still very nascent COVID-19 outbreak a global emergency. And in the more than three years since, as Tedros said, COVID-19 turned our world upside down, causing nearly 7 million reported deaths worldwide, with the actual death toll probably closer to 20 million. And, you know, before today, Tedros considered lifting the emergency 14 separate times. But each time, he decided that, no, the world hadn’t made enough progress.
PFEIFFER: Did he say what convinced him it was different this time?
AIZENMAN: Yes. He said the death rate is now low enough and immunity is high enough that most countries have been able to return to life as we knew it before COVID. And so it is time to move from the emergency phase to managing this as a chronic problem alongside other chronic diseases.
PFEIFFER: So it sounds like they’re not really saying the pandemic is over.
AIZENMAN: Exactly. What they are saying is that this is no longer an emergency. But Tedros stressed that this is still a pandemic. COVID is still a major killer and is still a global threat. Countries must continue their response and, more importantly, their monitoring for new variants that could make the coronavirus far more deadly. Tedros said that if that happens, he will not hesitate to declare a new global emergency.
PFEIFFER: And, Nurith, remind us – if he were to do that, what does it mean when the World Health Organization takes that step?
AIZENMAN: It’s basically the loudest alarm that can sound. Now, it is largely symbolic in that it does not trigger binding rules for countries, but it is a very powerful tool for mobilizing the world’s attention and resources. It makes it much easier to set up all kinds of mechanisms for countries to coordinate with each other and expedite regulatory approvals for vaccines and treatments. That said, the WHO is calling on countries to reach agreement on a new and improved system. They say so many deaths from COVID could have been avoided if countries had moved faster and smarter and allocated more vaccines and other resources. Maria Van Kerkhove is a senior WHO official. She spoke very passionately about it. Let’s listen.
(PRESS CONFERENCE AREA)
MARIA VAN KERKHOVE: It didn’t have to be like this and it doesn’t have to be like this anymore. So we can’t forget the images of hospitals filled to capacity, the images of our loved ones who died with health care workers making sure they didn’t die alone. We cannot forget the graves that were opened. I will not forget them. None of us up here will forget them. And this pushes us every day to do better and do more. So while I’m hopeful – and I really am – I’m quite excited because we need to do more.
PFEIFFER: Quite a reminder of what we’ve all been through, especially people in the health care field.
AIZENMAN: Yes, definitely.
PFEIFFER: This is Nurith Aizenman. Nurith, thank you very much.
AIZENMAN: Glad I do.
|
