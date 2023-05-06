The group led by China, Russia criticizes global institutions

PANAJI, India (AP) Foreign ministers from a group of nations led by China and Russia on Friday criticized the ability of world institutions to solve geopolitical problems, including the coronavirus pandemic, and said their organization must do more to address such challenges.

Indian Foreign Minister Subhramanyam Jaishankar said in a speech at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization that the crises have disrupted global supply chains and hit developing countries hardest.

They have exposed a deficit of credibility and trust in the ability of global institutions to manage challenges in a timely and efficient manner, he said, adding that alternative organizations like the SCO can help address such challenges.

With more than 40% of the world’s population within the SCO, our collective decisions are sure to have a global impact, he said.

Russia and China founded the SCO in 2001 as a counterweight to US alliances across East Asia to the Indian Ocean. The group includes four Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, which Russia considers its backyard. In 2017, India and Pakistan became members, and Iran and Belarus will join later this year.

Russia and China have sought to reduce the dominance of what they see as global institutions and alliances led by the US and the West, and China accuses Washington of trying to curb its economic and military rise.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told foreign ministers that the world is facing multiple crises and challenges that present a resurgence of Cold War mentality, headwinds of unilateral protectionism, as well as increased hegemony and politics. power, announced the official Chinese news agency Xinhua.

SCO members should support each other in protecting sovereignty, security and development interests and oppose external forces interfering in regional affairs, he said.

In a press conference after the meeting, Jaishankar dismissed questions about whether the SCO is anti-Western, saying how people perceive it is something I cannot answer. Instead, he highlighted India’s multi-pronged foreign policy and said it is not always possible for all our partners to get along with other partners.

India enjoys strong ties with Cold War ally Russia, while its relations with the United States have warmed in recent years and its ties with China have cooled over a border dispute. It is increasingly seen by the West as a counterweight to China’s growing global ambitions.

Jaishankar did not mention Russia’s war in Ukraine and analysts said Moscow was unlikely to face a strong backlash. over its invasion by the SCO and would instead use the meeting to flex its influence in the region. For Russia, the SCO remains one of the few international groupings where it can still comfortably engage with members and further ties.

The Pakistani foreign minister’s visit to archival India to attend the meeting was the first by a high-ranking Pakistani official in nearly a decade. Jaishankar stressed the need to stop cross-border terrorism in his remarks, a dig at Pakistan, which India accuses of arming and training rebels fighting for independence from Indian-held Kashmir or its integration into Pakistan, a charge that Islamabad denies it.

Let’s not get caught up in weaponizing terrorism for diplomatic points, said Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his opening remarks.

Despite speculation, India and Pakistan did not hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the meeting. Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism, Jaishankar told the conference.

Jaishankar held separate talks with his Chinese and Russian counterparts on Thursday.

The meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin came amid ongoing tensions along their disputed border, where a three-year standoff involves thousands of soldiers stationed in the eastern Ladakh region.

Qin said earlier that the border situation was generally stable and that both sides should respect existing agreements to promote the further cooling and easing of the border situation and maintain stable peace and tranquility in the border area, according to the Foreign Ministry. of China.

India did not issue a statement after the meeting, but Jaishankar said relations between the two countries were not normal and could not be if peace and tranquility in the border areas were disrupted.

Qin also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday. China is the largest buyer of Russian oil and gas exports, pumping billions of dollars into Russian coffers and helping the Kremlin resist Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing is also trying to present itself as a global diplomatic force and has said it is willing to serve as a mediator in the war.

Last month, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Beijing would send an envoy to Ukraine to discuss a possible political solution.

China has blamed the US and NATO for provoking Russia and refused to criticize Moscow’s actions. However, it has refrained from issuing a full endorsement of the invasion and is not known to have provided weapons or other material aid to the Russian military effort.