US banking worries widen, interest rates rise: News from the economy

1. US banking woes widen as regulators crack down on First Republic



US regulators seized First Republic Bank and sold its assets to JPMorgan Chase this week, in a deal to resolve the biggest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. The move is an attempt to draw a line under an ongoing period of banking turmoil that began with the collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March.

First Republic was among the regional US lenders hardest hit by the resulting crisis of confidence in the banking sector, as depositors flocked from smaller banks to giants like JPMorgan. She had been limping ever since, but investors fled again last week when it disclosed more than $100 billion in outflows in the first quarter.

Since then, attention has turned to the Los Angeles-based bank PacWest Bancorp, whose stock price has fallen after saying it has entered into talks with potential partners and investors about strategic options. That reignited market fears of a worsening banking crisis and dragged down share prices of other regional lenders.

There are “growing concerns that the banking crisis could take another turn for the worse … as worries swirl about deposit outflows and a lack of asset diversification among smaller lenders,” Susannah Streeter, Head of Money and Markets at the financial services Hargreaves Lansdown. , said Reuters.

US President Joe Biden has hailed the First Republic’s deal to protect depositors without forcing taxpayers to foot the bill. But he also repeated his call for stronger regulation and supervision of large and regional banks.

The news comes alongside a new Gallup poll that found nearly 50% of American adults are worried about money security they keep them in banks.

2. More interest rate hikes from the US and ECB, but is the end in sight?



The US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) both raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point this week. But while the US is signaling this could be the last in a historic series of rate hikes, the ECB says further hikes are likely.

of The US central bank raised the key overnight interest rate to 5.00-5.25% her the highest level in 16 years but in doing so, it omitted from its policy statement that it “anticipates” further rate hikes. The change does not stop the bank’s policy-setting committee from raising rates again. However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says it is now an open question whether further hikes will be warranted in an economy that still faces high inflation but also shows signs of a slowdown and risks of a shock. tough credit from banks on the horizon.

of The ECB has increased interest rates to 3.25%, as expected, and says further action is still likely given rising wage and price pressures. The increase is a slowdown after three consecutive 50 basis point increases, but the bank has still raised interest rates by a combined 375 basis points since last July his fastest squeeze rate ever.

The latest rise comes days after eurozone banking data showed the biggest drop in loan demand in more than a decade, suggesting earlier rate hikes are feeding into the economy and that ECB policies are now tightening growth.

Policymakers were divided on the eve of the meeting over an increase of 25 basis points and 50 basis points. But the case for a smaller move was underpinned by the fact that the Eurozone economy barely grew last quarter and that banks are tightening access to credit, raising the risk of a credit crunch. Core inflation has also stopped rising at least for now.

Most major central banks around the world are now moving up 25 basis points after big increases earlier. some banks in the Middle East followed the Fed and raised interest rates by 25 basis points this week, as he did Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

3. News in brief: Stories on the economy from around the world



of The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its economic forecast for Asia. saying China’s recovery will support growth. However, it also flagged potential risks from continued inflation and global market volatility fueled by problems in the Western banking sector.

The IMF also has warned of “uncertainty” about the direction of Japan’s monetary policy, saying a possible shift away from ultra-low interest rates could have a significant impact on global financial markets. of The Bank of Japan announced last week a wide-ranging review of its monetary policy and dropped a pledge to keep interest rates at “current levels or lower.”

of the risk of a US debt default is greater, with the government potentially short of funds to pay its bills as early as June 1, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says. The current government debt ceiling is set at $31.4 trillion and a political deadlock is hindering its rise. A US debt default would be unprecedented and shock the global economy.

of The conflict in Sudan has dealt a damaging blow to the country’s economy, as well as disrupting internal trade routes, threatening imports and fueling a cash crisis. Factories, banks, shops and markets have been looted or damaged, power and water supplies have failed, and residents have reported soaring prices and shortages of basic goods.

South Korea’s annual consumer price inflation eased for the third month in a row to a 14-month low of 3.7% in April. The central bank expects the downward trend to continue for some time, supporting the market’s view that its policy tightening cycle is over.

Australia’s central bank shocked markets this week by raising its cash rate by 25 basis points, saying that inflation is too high and that further tightening may be needed as a result. A prolonged pause in rate hikes was expected. The cash rate is now at 3.85%, the highest since early 2012.

German service sector activity grew at its fastest pace in a year in Aprill. The HCOB services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.0, from 53.7 in March. Demand and new orders have increased for three consecutive months, with significant increases in exports.

Pakistan’s inflation rate rose to a record 36.4% in the year to April, driven mainly by food prices. This is the highest rate in South Asia and is up from 35.4% in March.

of The World Bank’s board of governors has elected former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga for a five-year term as president. The Indian-origin finance and development expert will be tasked with revamping the lender to tackle climate change and other global crises.

