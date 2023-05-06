Charles III is crowned in a once-in-a-generation ceremony

Editors note: Register Per CNN Royal Newsa weekly installment that brings you the inside track on the royal family, what they’re up to in public and what’s going on behind the palace walls.



London

CNN

–



Coronation service for Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla is underway, a once-in-a-generation royal event being witnessed by hundreds of high-profile guests inside the abbey, as well as tens of thousands of well-wishers who have gathered in central London despite the rain.

The king has taken the coronation oath and became the first monarch to pray aloud at his coronation. In his prayer he asked to be a blessing to people of all faiths and persuasions.

He was then anointed with holy oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the Church of England conducting the ceremony. Vajoja is considered the most sacred part of the ceremony and as such took place behind a three-sided screen.

The King was then presented with the coronation suit, including the royal robe and stole, in what is known as the investiture part of the service.

He was then crowned with the 360-year crown of St. Edwards, the most significant part of the coronation service. After crowning the King, Welby said: God save the King.

This phase of the ceremony will be followed by the coronation and tributes.

As Charles became King on his mother’s death, Queen Elizabeth II in September last year, The coronation is the official coronation of the monarch and is a deeply religious affair, reflecting the fact that in addition to being the head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other countries, Charles is also Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

The ceremony is following a traditional template that has remained largely the same for more than 1,000 years.

However, it has been modernized in several key ways. The archbishop acknowledged the many faiths observed in the UK during the ceremony, saying the Church of England will strive to foster an environment in which people of all faiths can live freely.

The King and Queen arrived at Westminster Abbey in a magnificent carriage drawn by six horses, accompanied by the Household Cavalry. They then walked down the long aisle dressed in historical robes, surrounded by the highest officials of the Church of England, as well as some of their closest family members.

Despite the glitz of the occasion, it has not been without controversy. Some have objected to millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money being spent on a lavish ceremony at a time when millions of Britons are suffering a severe cost of living crisis.

The coronation has also attracted anti-monarchy demonstrations, with a small number of protesters arrested in central London on Saturday morning before the event began.

Some royal fans spent the last few days camping along the 2km route from Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the British monarchy in London, to Westminster Abbey, the nations coronation church since 1066. Their desire to secure the best vantage point for the procession was tested on Friday, when London was repeatedly drenched in heavy rain and hail.

Earlier on Saturday, London’s Metropolitan Police Service announced that all viewing areas along the procession route were full and closed to new arrivals.

The Met said ahead of time that Saturday would be the biggest one-day police operation in decades, with more than 11,500 officers on duty in London. Security around the event came into focus earlier this week when a man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace after he allegedly threw suspected shotgun shells into the palace grounds.

The ceremony was expected to last two hours about an hour less than Coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953. It began with the recognition and oath, followed by a reading from the Bible by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak and a coronation of the first gospel music.

The congregation, although numbering about 2,300 people, is much smaller than it was in 1953, when temporary structures had to be erected within the abbey to accommodate the more than 8,000 people on the guest list.

The doors of the abbey opened shortly before 8am local time, with the first guests taking their seats a full three hours before the ceremony began.

Among the first people to arrive were singer Lionel Richie, musician Nick Cave, actresses Emma Thompson, Joanna Lumley and Judi Dench, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, UK Labor Party leader Keir Starmer and broadcaster Stephen Fry.

Senior British officials, faith leaders and international representatives followed in their footsteps. Everyone took their seats in the large church with more than an hour to go reflecting the huge logistical challenges presented by an event attended by hundreds of VIPs.

All Sunaks living predecessors as prime minister were there: Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major. London Mayor Sadiq Khan, UK Opposition Leader Keir Starmer and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt were also in attendance.

United States First Lady Jill Biden and US Presidential Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry were there, as was Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and many other world leaders were also present.

The last to arrive, just before the King and Queen, were the oldest members of King Charles’ family, his siblings and children, including Prince Harry, who traveled to the UK from the US without his wife. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their two. small children. Saturday is also Prince Archies 4th birthday.

Music is playing a central role in the ceremony and five new compositions have been commissioned for the main part of the service, including a hymn by Lloyd Webber, who is best known for West End musicals.

Charles’ wife Camilla will also be crowned in a shorter and simpler part of the ceremony.

Once the formalities have been completed, the newly crowned King and Queen will return in a much larger parade to Buckingham Palace, where they will be greeted by a royal salute.

The pomp and pageantry will conclude with the usual balcony appearance by the King and his family as they join the crowds below to watch a flight of more than 60 aircraft.

Although undoubtedly a historic occasion, there was controversy before the coronation.

Some expressed displeasure after Lambeth Palace, the London residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury, announced that traditional peerage tributes as part of the ceremony would be replaced by a homage of the people. The palace said the British public, as well as those from other realms, were invited, for the first time, to recite a pledge of allegiance to the new monarch and his heirs and successors.

However, some sections of the British media and public interpreted the invitation as an order, reporting that people were asked and summoned to swear allegiance to the king.

The Republic, a campaign group calling for the monarchy to be abolished, said the idea was offensive, tone-deaf and a gesture that holds people in contempt.

In the face of backlash, the Church of England revised the text of the liturgy so that members of the public were given a choice between simply saying “God save King Charles” or reciting the full pledge of allegiance.

A few eyebrows were also raised earlier this week when a controversial and widely criticized public order bill came into force in the UK.

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year, there have been a number of cases of anti-monarchists turning up at royal engagements to voice their grievances against the institution.

The new rules, signed into law by the King on Tuesday, just days before the coronation, empower police to take stronger action against peaceful protesters.

From Wednesday, long protest tactics such as lock-ins, where protesters are physically attached to things such as buildings, can lead to a six-month prison sentence or an unlimited fine, according to the UK’s Home Office.

The Republic said it had received a letter from the Home Office setting out the new police powers and asked the campaign group to pass this letter on to your members who are likely to be affected by these legislative changes. The group added that it would not be deterred by it.

The Republic said it expected between 1,500 and 2,000 people to join an anti-monarchy protest in Trafalgar Square, south of the royal procession route. On Saturday morning, Republic said on Twitter that protest organizers had been arrested shortly after the demonstration began, including the group’s leader, Graham Smith.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: Earlier today we arrested four people in the area of ​​St Martins Lane. They were held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public disturbance.

Three other people were arrested on suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage, the force added. And a number of arrests have been made of people suspected of breaching the peace.

Republika had earlier said on Twitter that police would not say why their demonstrators were arrested. So much for the right to peaceful protest, the group said.

Despite the grandeur of Saturday’s events, the King is facing significant challenges. A CNN poll has found that Britons are more likely to say their views of the monarchy have worsened than improved over the past decade.

The results of the poll, conducted for CNN by polling company Savanta in March, show that Charles’ heir Prince William is viewed with greater affection than his father.

Despite their cooler attitude towards the King, most Britons say they plan to attend at least one coronation-related event this weekend, the poll found, with many communities planning street parties and lunches.

Artists Katy Perry, Richie and Take That will headline the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening and people have also been encouraged to use Monday, the last day of the long weekend, to volunteer in their communities.