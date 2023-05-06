Lismore continues to inspire as NSW Government pledges to maintain flood relief





The floods involving the Lismore and Northern Rivers were the costliest natural disaster in Australian history, with the SES receiving over 32,000 requests for assistance. With more than 10,000 properties damaged by the floods, around 1,000 residents are still in temporary housing. Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib wanted to visit the region to personally reassure people affected by the catastrophic floods that their ongoing recovery and reconstruction would remain a priority for the new Government. Alongside Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, Mr. Dibs first stop will be a visit to HUB 2484 Murwillumbah, a grassroots community group that is still helping people affected by the floods in the Murwillumbah and Tweed Valley areas. He will then meet with members of the Murwillumbah SES and the RFS. The Minister will also visit rescue workers in Kyogle, Lismore and Yamba to personally thank them for their efforts over the past 15 months, both during the floods and the long recovery since. Much-needed help will continue to be provided to the people of the Northern Rivers and a wide range of support remains available to those affected by the floods, including Home Grant and Rent Support Payment, Disaster Relief Grants (DRG), Hurricane and Flood Disaster Small Business Recovery Grant as well as the Recovery Support Services (RSS) program. Those affected residents and business owners are encouraged to contact Service NSW on 13 77 88, visit their nearest Service NSW Center or complete Disaster Relief Finder on the Service NSW website for tailored advice and support. Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said: I came here a week after the floods and have visited the area many times since then. I gave my word that I would return, so it is important that I am here again as a minister. I am inspired by the strength of the people in and around the Lismore area who, after experiencing the worst flood event in our modern history, are still trying to help their community as they continue their recovery. The people of the Northern Rivers will not be forgotten by the NSW Government and we will do everything we can to help this beautiful region recover, build better and develop plans to mitigate similar disasters from happening again . Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said: Our recovery and rebuilding has a long way to go and it is important to know that the people of the Northern Rivers are a priority for the new NSW Government.” The community effort has been phenomenal since day one, and now we need a phenomenal effort from the new Government to increase the pace of our region’s disaster preparedness, rebuilding and economic recovery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nsw.gov.au/media-releases/vow-to-maintain-lismore-flood-relief The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos