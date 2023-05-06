WHO: COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency | News, Sports, Jobs

GENEVA (AP) – The World Health Organization said Friday that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency, marking a symbolic end to the devastating coronavirus pandemic that has caused once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies and killed millions of people around the world. .

The announcement, made more than three years after the WHO declared the coronavirus an international crisis, offers relief, if not an end, to a pandemic that has sparked fear and suspicion, hand-wringing and finger-pointing across the globe.

Officials at the UN health agency said that although the emergency phase had ended, the pandemic was not over, pointing to recent increases in cases in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The WHO says thousands of people continue to die from the virus every week and millions more are suffering debilitating and long-term effects.

“It is with great hope that I declare COVID-19 a global health emergency,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“This does not mean that COVID-19 is over as a global health threat,” he said, warning that new variants could still emerge. Tedros noted that while the official death toll from COVID-19 was 7 million, the real figure was estimated to be at least 20 million.

Tedros said the pandemic had been on a downward trend for more than a year, acknowledging that most countries are now back to life before COVID-19. He lamented the damage that COVID-19 had caused to the global community, saying the pandemic had destroyed businesses, exacerbated political divisions, led to the spread of misinformation and plunged millions into poverty.

The political fallout in some countries was swift and unforgiving. Some experts say President Donald Trump’s mistakes in his administration’s response to the pandemic played a role in losing his re-election bid in 2020. The United States saw the deadliest outbreak anywhere in the world — where more than 1 million people died all over the country.

Dr. Michael Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief, said it was up to heads of state and other leaders to negotiate a broad pandemic treaty to decide how to deal with future health threats.

Ryan said some of the scenes witnessed during COVID-19, when people resorted to “bartering for oxygen tanks,” struggled to get into emergency rooms and died in parking lots because they couldn’t be treated, should never happen again.

When the UN health agency first declared the coronavirus an international emergency on January 30, 2020, it had not yet been named COVID-19 and there were no major outbreaks beyond China.

More than three years later, the virus has caused an estimated 764 million cases globally and an estimated 5 billion people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In the US, the public health emergency declaration made in relation to COVID-19 will expire on May 11, when broad measures to support the response to the pandemic, including vaccine mandates, will end. Many other countries, including Germany, France and Britain, lifted most of their anti-pandemic provisions last year.

When Tedros declared COVID-19 an emergency in 2020, he said his biggest fear was the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weak health systems.

In fact, some of the countries that suffered the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 were previously judged to be the most prepared for a pandemic, including the US and Britain. According to WHO data, the number of deaths reported in Africa accounts for only 3% of the global total.

The WHO is the only agency mandated to coordinate the world’s response to acute health threats, but the organization faltered repeatedly as the coronavirus unfolded. In January 2020, the WHO publicly applauded China for its supposedly swift and transparent response, although recordings of private meetings showed that senior officials were frustrated by the country’s lack of cooperation.

The WHO also recommended against wearing masks in public for months at a time, a mistake that many health officials say costs lives.

Many scientists also criticized the WHO’s reluctance to admit that COVID-19 was often spread through the air and by people without symptoms, criticizing the agency’s lack of strong guidelines to prevent such exposure.

Tedros was a vocal critic of rich countries hoarding limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, warning that the world was on the verge of a “catastrophic moral failure” by failing to share the shots with poor countries.

Recently, the WHO has struggled to investigate the origins of the coronavirus, a challenging scientific endeavor that has also become politically charged.

After a week-long visit to China, the WHO published a report in 2021 concluding that COVID-19 was most likely transmitted to humans from animals, dismissing the possibility that it originated in a laboratory as “extremely unlikely.” impossible”.

But the UN agency backtracked the following year, saying “key pieces of data” were still missing and that it was premature to rule out that COVID-19 could be linked to a lab.

Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Edinburgh, described COVID-19 as a “once-in-a-lifetime disaster” and said widespread immunity against the virus meant we were now in a new phase of the outbreak. .

Woolhouse noted that there had also been significant criticism of the WHO’s pandemic response, in addition to those from member countries and others.

He complained that the global community missed many chances to stop the coronavirus earlier, in addition to causing a lot of “self-inflicted damage” by shutting down much of society.

“Given the ever-present threat of another pandemic, lessons must be learned,” he said.