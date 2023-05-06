Sweden, Australia, Thailand advance to Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown | LPGA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The semifinal field is almost set at the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown LPGA team event with one day of pool play to go after Sweden, Australia and Thailand all clinched spots and the United States swept both of its legs. on Friday to move on to the brink of advancement.

Sweden remained perfect in Group A by winning both matches against China, while Thailand beat defending champions South Korea and Australia beat Japan to progress from Group B on a cold and blustery day at TPC Harding Park.

“I feel like we’ve had a lot of fun this week and I feel like that’s working to our advantage,” Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist said.

The USA has three points after two days in Group A and will take the final spot in Sunday’s knockout round by picking up at least half a point on Saturday against Sweden or unless China sweeps England.

The International Crown is a tournament featuring four-man teams from eight countries. The teams are divided into two groups of four with the top two from each group after three days of round-robin play in the four-ball competition advancing to the semi-finals on Sunday. Teams get one point for every win and a half for a tied game.

Lexi Thompson sealed the final American match of the day when she holed a birdie putt from about 12 feet on the 16th hole to give her and Danielle Kang a 3-and-2 victory over England’s Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff .

“It was breaking a little bit, so I played it about two and a half cups out, a little bit uphill, so I knew I could be a little bit aggressive with it,” Thompson said. “But I was just trying to give myself a birdie opportunity going into that pin.”

Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu won for the second day in a row, beating Alice Hewson and Liz Young 2&1 thanks to another strong back nine.

Korda and Vu dropped the first two holes but fought back to tie it with birdies on the third and sixth holes and then won three straight holes from the no. 12 in 14 to take control on the same part of the course that turned their first game on Thursday against China.

“I think it was time to make a move and then we’re just aggressive and that’s how it worked,” Vu said.

Seven of the eight teams kept the same pairings on day two with only Japan moving. Yuka Saso played Hinako Shibuno a day after losing a match in Thailand to Ayaka Furue. Furue joined Nasa Hataoka.

It didn’t end up helping, with Furue and Hataoka losing 2 to Australia’s Minjee Lee and Stephanie Kyriacou. Saso and Shibuno drew Hannah Green and Sarah Kemp, but it wasn’t enough to avoid elimination.

The hardest part for the Australians may have been dealing with the weather with temperatures in the 50s, a brisk wind and light rain at the end of the day. Green wore big white ears to try to stay warm.

“We all have many layers,” Kemp said. “We grew up playing in just one shirt, that’s shorts. So this is very different for us. When I have so many layers, I’m probably at least half a club short, and it really started to get windy as soon as we got out of back. The wind really started to pick up. I was uncomfortably cold when we got to 11 and 12, but I was trying to do these little jumps and stuff. But we’re not used to that. We’d rather have the sun it will come out tomorrow”.

Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall birdied five of the first six holes to go 3 up and beat Yu Liu and Ruixin Liu 2 and 1. Madelene Sagstrom and Maja Stark beat Ruoning Yin and Xiyu Lin 2 and 1 in the next match.

Thailand, which entered the week as the sixth seed, remained perfect this week with the sister tandem of Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn beating South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi and In Gee Chun 2 and 1, and Patty Tavatanakit and Atthaya Thitikul defeated Jin Young Ko. and Hyo Joo Kim 3 and 2.

This is the fourth time this tournament has been held after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain won the inaugural tournament in 2014, followed by the United States in 2016 and South Korea in 2018.

This is the first professional women’s event to be played at TPC Harding Park, which has hosted several major men’s events, including the 2009 Presidents Cup and the 2020 PGA Championship.