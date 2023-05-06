Avelo Airlines may add new service to Tampa Bay from Dayton International Airport if Orlando flights do well





Hello Avelo Avelo Airlines launched twice-weekly service to Orlando from Dayton International Airport on January 13, and all 189 seats on the inaugural flight were sold out. Bookings were strong to begin with and are still good, although demand has moderated some, Goff said. Bookings from Dayton to Orlando International Airport have been good compared to other markets served by that facility, but they could be better, Goff said. The share of seats sold and occupied on Avelo’s flights from Dayton to Orlando rose to 86.1% in March from 64% in February, airport data show. All airlines saw significant growth in flights in March, but Avelo’s growth far outpaced the rest. Passenger numbers on Orlando flights increased by more than 50% in March, according to the airport. Avelo has already started selling tickets for Orlando flights through the end of October, which Turner said is a good sign. Avelo has decided to pull out of some of the markets it served just months after launch due to poor demand and performance. Turner recently said that by the fall or early 2023, Avelo could possibly announce new service out of Dayton, likely to Tampa. Goff, the communications manager, said Avelo hasn’t solidified any new routes for Dayton, but she added that Tampa is a great destination that offers a completely different Florida experience, with world-famous beaches and vibrant metropolitan areas for to be explored. We were always exploring how we could grow, she said. The first step is to knock it out of the park with existing service. Credit: Getty Images for Avelo Air Credit: Getty Images for Avelo Air Florida is a top vacation destination and every market in the Sunshine State is in demand, said Linda Hughes, Daytons air service manager. Hughes noted that demand for air travel has increased at the Dayton airport, even as airline capacity is declining. Dayton International Airport saw a more than 4% increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter of this year, even as the number of seats available on departing flights fell by about 8%. Delta reduced capacity and suspended service to Detroit and Minneapolis, officials said, and the airline gave up one of its gates, meaning it now only uses two. Flights departing from the Dayton airport have a load factor of 80%, which means 80% of the seats are full, and that means the airlines are making money, officials said. It’s a good case for them to add more service to Dayton, Turner said. Airport staff continue to try to convince airlines to bring new service to Dayton. Officials said they would like to add flights to Las Vegas, Boston and other markets.

