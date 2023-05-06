Unplugged? Remembering a world without technology | News, Sports, Jobs

“This old world so strange, you know it’s changing.” – Steve Gibbons

It’s a strange world we live in, especially in the developed world, where things like reliable availability of electricity are expected. If the lights go out, we humans react in different ways.

For some of us, we may not have noticed that the lights have gone out, or much else, if we still have cell signal and a charged battery on our phones. At the other end of the technological spectrum are those who may seem unlucky – capable of lighting a candle, but then sitting quietly and wondering: “Now what?”

I think I would place myself somewhere in the middle of that continuum. The power is out now and has been out for 12 hours, thanks to a two-day May storm that hit in February.

I’m like some kind of high-tech caveman sitting by a crackling fire typing this column. I don’t know if I will finish or not. This will depend on the amount of time compared to my small laptop power supply.

It’s like a 21st century version “Fire Quest”.

It’s a strange thing to think about where electricity comes from.

My earliest memories of understanding this subject come from being a child. As I recall, we had an electric waffle iron with an electric cord that looked like it was half an inch thick.

The cord went to a wall outlet that we as little kids were always told to stay away from and please don’t stick a fork in it. I know many kids probably never thought about plugging a plug into an electrical outlet until our parents gave us the idea.

In those days, we kids probably never had a real need to think about electricity. We didn’t understand it or anything about how it worked.

Most of our toys, if they needed electricity, got their power from batteries. I don’t think we ever thought there was any connection between plug holes in the wall and big ones “D” AND “C” cell batteries.

Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars, GI Joe action figures, Play-Doh, Slinky, Silly Puddy, jigsaw puzzles, Duncan yo-yos, and board games like Mouse Trap, Candy Land, and Hi Ho Cherry-O didn’t need it at all for electricity.

At that time, electricity was for toys on another level. My sister had a light toaster oven that had to be plugged in so she could bake little cakes and other goodies over an electric light bulb.

We had a Lite-Brite board with colored pins that were pushed through dark construction-type paper and multiple holes in a plastic plate. When the screen was inserted into the wall, the design you had made with colored pins was backlit by a lamp.

Some toy racing cars and trains were powered by electricity, as was the buzzer and light on the patient’s nose in the Operation game. In that game, the kids were surgeons trying to remove small body parts from a cartoon patient on the game board with tweezers.

If the tweezers touched the sides of the holes in the body, the buzzer would go off and the patient’s nose would light up. You have failed the operation.

Although the names of “organs” you had to remove from “body”, it was things like that “broken heart,” “bread basket” AND “spare rib”, makes me wonder what kind of vampire came up with this idea.

The other way electricity affected us kids was through the television, although we would never have put it together at the time. We thought you pressed the button and the set turned on.

In my early days, we didn’t have color television. When we got one, it was just the most incredible thing we could have ever imagined. Even when we got color television, not all shows were broadcast in color.

But some of my favorites were, including Batman and cartoons like The Flintstones, Jonny Quest and all those Saturday morning Hanna-Barbera characters.

Outside the house we didn’t need electricity.

But that doesn’t mean we were without fun. We didn’t just play games like football, baseball and basketball, back then, every kid knew how to make up games to play, whether they were with other kids or alone.

You used your imagination.

It produced conversations with parents such as:

“What are you doing there?”

“I’m just seeing how many times I can throw a snowball and hit the clothesline.”

“Oh okay.”

“Dinner will be ready shortly.”

These days, it takes a blackout to realize how dependent I am on so many things that run on electricity. I have a mobile phone, laptop, TV, lights, electric guitar, clock, internet, oven, fridge and ignition.

In times like this when the power is out, I think I really need to get a generator. But then, when the electricity magically comes back on at some point, I become amnesiac and forget all about a generator – so very American for me.

I really hope the power comes back on soon. It’s Tuesday and I don’t want to think about missing my History channel favorites “The Curse of Oak Island” AND “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.”

This is one of those things that has never left me since childhood. I still have my favorite TV shows that I love to watch and never want to miss.

The big spring storm that caused the blackout produced some unusual circumstances of its own.

For starters, there aren’t many schools in the area that have snow days in May.

On the first day of the blow, which dumped about 20 inches of snow over two days on our house, I heard the first common singing of the migration from the lake. I haven’t heard from him since. He may have decided to fly back to the Gulf Coast.

Standing outside, I can hear all kinds of spring birds singing in what seems to be the dead of winter. It is a very surprising experience.

The newest arrivals today have been white-throated sparrows, who are singing their signature Northwoods serenade “Old Sam Peabody, Peabody, Peabody.”

Dark-eyed juncos, robins and even a blackbird took refuge on the south side of the house, where the overhanging roof left a cement ledge clear of snow and provided the birds with protection from most of the howling wind.

For us humans, this storm was a cruel April Fool’s joke carried over from a month ago. For birds and animals, these conditions make survival with reduced access to food more challenging.

Three weeks ago, the deer were already crawling through the last days of winter waiting for the green grass.

A pregnant doe and a yearling were dinner guests at our bird feeders last night. It was distinctly ironic to see the deer standing less than 10 meters away from us outside in the cold beyond the windowpane as we sat at the dining room table eating venison minestrone.

The storm took our last two apples left in our backyard. These were old trees that still produced dozens of delicious apples that we shared with the deer. It pains me so much to see those trees splintered and broken, lying under the weight of heavy, wet snow on the ground.

There was a third apple tree there in the yard, but a summer storm claimed it about a year ago. The same storm had severed the large branches of the two trees that fell yesterday.

The deer didn’t mind the trees being down. They drank the branches, as they made a part of the cedar tree, the wind blew in front of the house.

Yesterday and today I made several trips to the bird feeders to fill the feeders with seed and suet and to clear snow from the holes of the feeders so the birds can eat.

Another irony that just washed over me is looking outside at all the white, wind and cold, it seems impossible to think that warmer temperatures later in the week will make all this winter weirdness disappear faster than it came.

I imagine it will break out like a fever dream into the warmth and wonder of what mid-May spring usually looks like here.

I have described this winter as the final death throes on several occasions, but it keeps coming back. I remember driving through Wyoming in June on a cross-country trip when a blizzard hit and the snow piled up along the shoulders of the interstate.

With the calendar clicking right away, it looks like we could be missing out on a good chunk of our spring as these unusually late snows continue.

I remember after a very cold winter there were still chunks of ice floating on Lake Superior during the first two days of June.

It was about 75 degrees and people were sunbathing on the beach.

So weird.

Outdoors North is a weekly column produced by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on a wide range of topics important to those who enjoy and appreciate Michigan’s world-class Upper Peninsula natural resources.