The Mayo Clinic platform expands the data network with international partners





Mayo Clinic announced Friday that its Mayo Clinic Platform_Connect distributed data network will expand internationally with three new health system partners. WHY IT MATTERS

With new collaborations with Brazil’s Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, Israel’s Sheba Medical Center and Canada’s University Health Network, the data sharing network plans to expand its capabilities toward more advanced and precise artificial intelligence applications. Those three health systems join Missouri-based Mercy, which began a 10-year data-sharing and model-validation collaboration with Mayo Clinic in 2022. Mayo Clinic Platform_Connect’s new expansion offers clinicians and researchers secure, cloud-based access to de-identified data on three continents. With Mayo’s “Data Behind Glass” approach, each health system will have access to vast sets of data to work with, without the need to move it between organizations—each organization maintains control over its own data throughout the process. . The goal is to develop and deploy new and innovative machine learning models, built using more diverse and representative patient data. “We describe the data needed for fair and equitable AI as depth (types of information), breadth (number of patients) and spread (heterogeneity),” said Dr. John Halamka, president of the Mayo Clinic Platform, in a statement. “To transform healthcare globally, we must expand our distributed data networks on every continent. We must protect privacy, adhere to international laws and regulations, and incorporate knowledge from every language.” The Mayo Clinic platform plans to add new US and global members to the collaboration in the coming months, according to Friday’s announcement. “Mayo Clinic is transforming health care, but we’re not doing it alone,” said Mayo Clinic CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia in a statement. “We created the Mayo Clinic Platform_Connect to enable innovative organizations to join us in creating a healthier and more equitable future for all.” THE BIGGEST TREND

For years, language barriers combined with the fact that large and complex types of data from electronic health records, radiology and pathology images and videos made international collaboration very difficult. But recent advances in secure cloud-based storage, along with the evolution of new AI models that can detect diseases earlier and help develop targeted treatments, have made such research alliances much more likely. feasible and more promising. Among Mayo’s recent AI initiatives: an expanded collaboration with Numares on metabolic diagnostics powered by machine learning, and ongoing work with Duke, UC Berkeley and others on methods for safer and more effective AI deployments. Listen to our latest HIMSSCast interview with Dr. Sonya Makhni, medical director of Mayo Clinic Platform Solutions, on the “challenges, opportunities and promises” of healthcare AI, and read our recap of her keynote address at the HIMSS23 Machine Learning & AI for Health Forum. ON THE RECORD

“In addition to accelerating opportunities to harness and transform data-driven care, the Mayo Clinic Platform_Connect will allow the inclusion of the Latin American population, currently underrepresented in research, in global studies with cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence,” says Sidney. Kleiner. , Einstein’s Brazil-based president, in a statement. “There is a clear need to consider this population profile, taking into account context and genetic characteristics,” he said. “This will be reflected in the development of more equitable health projects, expanding the supply of low-cost digital resources for vaccines and medicines, for example.” “By creating a truly global network that will break down language barriers and enable the inclusion of diverse populations, we are unlocking the potential of AI solutions to revolutionize healthcare around the world,” added Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, chief transformation officer and chief innovation officer at Sheba. Medical center. “Teamwork, technology and bold thinking are essential to transforming the ways healthcare is delivered and putting patients first,” said UHN CEO Kevin Smith. Mike Miliard is executive editor of Healthcare IT News

