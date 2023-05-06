Preparations for the Westfield International Air Show are underway next weekend





WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) – The Westfield International Air Show is next weekend. Western Mass News stopped by to see what spectators can expect. When we arrived at Barnes Air Force Base on Friday, the air was filled with excitement for the first air show since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Mother’s Day weekend, Westfield Barnes Regional Airport will once again look like this for the 2023 International Air Show. The gates will open at 8:00 and you will have two hours to walk the entire airport, it will be covered with all types of aircraft from all services, the coast guard, the navy, the marines, everyone will have a plane here, said the Colonel. David Halasi-Kun. Colonel David Halasi-Kun said they have been looking forward to this for years. We tried to do the air show again in 2019, 2020 right at the height of the pandemic, so we had to close our gates, we had to lower our shutters, put in our local communities responding to the pandemic, said Col. David Halasi- Kun. Kevin Donovan also shared with Western Mass News that people can expect new emotions in the finale. This year, it will be the F-35 demo team, which will really be the showcase of everything that would be used to close out the show, Donovan said. And the F-15 will actually fly at the air show as well. As director of operations for the show, he said the best part is opening the doors to the community, giving everyone at the base a chance to say thank you to the community. Every time I go out into the community they tell me thank you for your service, Donovan said. It’s much appreciated by the community and it’s our way of welcoming you into our home. Western Mass News asked Donovan if he had any advice for people attending the air show next weekend, he said get there early, be prepared for traffic and don’t forget chairs, snacks and water. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

