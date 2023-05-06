This election bloodbath was bad enough because the Tories’ tactical voting could have made it much worse 2023 local elections

Rishi Sunak will be grateful that the coronation bank holiday weekend distracts from the electoral bloodbath his party suffered on Thursday. More than 1,000 Tory councilors lost their seats and 48 Tory administrations were wiped out as voters turned against the government in local authorities across England.

The BBC predicted the national share which assesses how the parties would do if the whole country behaved similarly to the countries that voted last week, putting the Conservatives at 26%, down two points on an already poor performance terrible of 2019. Labor won a projected 35 points, seven more than in 2019. The projected nine-point lead is the largest in two decades.

The electoral coalition of the Conservatives 2019 has collapsed. Johnson’s 2019 strategy included pulling back the Brexit-focused red wall. Leave the voters holding on to the blue wall. Remain skeptical of Brexit but hostile to Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn. With Brexit over and Corbyn out, the bill for this strategy has now arrived. Anger at rising bills and problems with public services sparked major swings against Tory incumbents on both sides of the Brexit divide.

Labor was the biggest gainer, with a net gain of more than 500 seats and 22 councils. The opposition took control of authorities across the general election battleground, including High Peak, Swindon and Plymouth. Even more encouragingly for Team Starmer, they finally seem to be getting over the Brexit divide, the stronger the Leave vote in an area, the better Labor did. Many of Labour’s biggest gains came in Brexit heartlands such as Stoke, Mansfield and Hartlepool, places that avoided opposition just two years ago. Brexit is no longer holding Labor together.

However, these encouraging advances in the Leave zone were balanced by a lukewarm showing elsewhere. Labor had a poorer showing in wards where graduates, students and ethnic minorities congregate. The balance of Labour’s support has shifted in the last year from Remain areas towards Leave ground. This may be helpful given the anomaly of the English general election’s departure from battlegrounds, but apathy in Remain-leaning areas could be a sign of trouble to come if Labor takes power at Westminster.

Labor was also helped by a low base, with big gains partly reflecting a recovery from a dismal showing in 2019, when a wound to the sentiments of both your houses was abroad as voters angry at the Brexit deadlock were turned against both main parties. Labor has recovered from that low ebb, with a projected share of up to seven points in 2019. However, Labour’s share of 35% this year is no better than the party achieved last year, a disappointment for the opposition having given its huge advance in the polls over the past 12 months. Anxious Labor strategists may have hoped for more.

Ed Davey, Lib Dem leader, campaigning in Eastleigh with local candidate Liz Jarvis. Their party benefited from the fall of the Conservatives. Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Across most of the country, it was the Liberal Democrats who benefited most from the fall of the Conservatives. The third party achieved a projected 20% share, the highest since it joined the coalition in 2010, and won more than 400 seats and 12 councils. These gains reflected voters’ growing willingness to support whichever party appeared best suited to defeat conservative local incumbents. This particularly benefited the Lib Dems as this year’s electoral map featured many commuter and rain-fed councils where they were already the local opposition.

For the third local election in a row, voters rose up against Conservative incumbents in these once true blue Conservative centres. Many Tory MPs defending once-safe seats from Liberal Democrat challengers will now be more worried than ever as the Lib Dems surge in the southern English suburbs.

The Greens were also on the march this year, with a record local election result. More than 200 wards now have Green councilors and once true-blue Mid-Suffolk now has a Green council, the party’s first majority local administration. The Greens are becoming a force to be reckoned with in local elections, with candidates in almost four out of every 10 wards and winning an average of 12% where they were.

This is the third election cycle in the last 30 years when three-quarters of voters have rejected the Conservatives. In 1995, voters rallied behind Tony Blairs opposition in an early indication of the landslide to come. In 2013, the fall of the Tories was fueled by the rise of Ukip on their right wing, predicting three general elections in a row, where reuniting the right vote would prove a winning strategy.

But this year was different from both: the anti-Conservative vote is fragmented, going to Labor and the smaller parties on Labour’s liberal left wing, but it is also strategic, with voters rallying behind whichever party offers the most challenge. strong local for conservative mayors. .

This combination of fragmentation and tactical coordination brings both danger and opportunity for Labour. Some of those who support the smaller parties may be voters who reject the Conservatives but also remain disaffected by Labour. Workers cannot be sure of their future support.

However, growing evidence of an electorate angry enough at conservative incumbents to support anyone who has a chance of defeating them could predict tactical voting on a scale not seen since 1997. Such tactical voting would it brought many additional seats into play for both Labor and the Liberal Democrats. Although the beneficiaries may change, a strong anti-establishment mood is abroad. This is bad news for the government and good news for all its opponents.

Robert Ford is Professor of Political Science at the University of Manchester and co-author of The 2019 British General Election