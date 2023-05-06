International
Alberta wildfires: More than 13,000 people in western Canada evacuated as fires rage across region amid hot weather and strong winds
CNN
–
More than 13,000 people living in the Canadian province of Alberta have been evacuated as wildfires rage across the region, which is seeing extremely hot weather and strong winds, emergency officials said.
At least 78 fires are burning across the western province, 19 of which are burning out of control, Stephen Lacroix, director of the regional emergency management agency, told reporters during a press conference on Friday.
This is a stark reminder of how unpredictable and powerful wildfire can be, Lacroix said.
Some residents in the community of Fox Lake, where the fires are severe, had to be evacuated by helicopter, according to Christie Tucker, Alberta Wildfires information unit manager. As of Friday morning, dozens of firefighters in Fox Lake were battling the blaze, which has burned about 11,000 acres, officials said.
In the Drayton Valley, firefighters, helicopters and air tankers battled an out-of-control fire that burned more than 3,700 acres, according to Tucker.
Authorities in the municipality of Yellowhead County and the city of Edson have also ordered an immediate evacuation due to wildfires burning in Alberta, Edson officials wrote on Twitter. The town of Edson has a population of just under 9,000 residents, according to the communities website.
On Friday night, Alberta officials extended the mandatory evacuation order in Lac Ste. Anne County, which is about 50 miles northwest of Edmonton. Officials said evacuations of residents could take up to three days.
Parts of Big Lakes County, home to about 5,600 residents, were also ordered to evacuate, including residents east of the West Prairie River and Highway 749 and south of Township Road 724. It’s unclear how many people were affected by the evacuations.
Officials urged Banana Belt residents to prepare their properties by removing log piles, deadfall and plowing around properties if possible.
There is potential for danger to life and health, Big Lakes County officials said in a post.
Temperatures have been 10 to 15 degrees above normal for a while now, Tucker said. We still have no green grass and leaves in the entire province, which means the land is very dry.
The northern province has experienced unusually warm conditions and strong winds, Tucker said, and residents are not allowed to have open wood fires on public or private land while the fires burn.
There have been 348 fires in Alberta since January, burning more than 61,776 hectares, Tucker said.
That’s significantly more wildfire activity this time of year than we’ve probably seen at any time in the recent past, Tucker noted.
In northeastern British Columbia, the Peace River Regional District extended it evacuation order for The Boundary Lake Fire early on Saturday.
The BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to the Boundary Lake fire located on the BC/Alberta border, east of #FortStJohn, the agency tweeted, adding that the fire was estimated to cover 4,695 hectares.
The area is engulfed in heavy smoke and visibility is poor. Aviation resources are currently being challenged by poor visibility. Drivers are advised to avoid Highway 64 due to poor visibility, the BC Fire Service said.
The initial evacuation order was expanded as a result of aggressive fire behavior and a risk to life safety, according to Peace River officials.
The order includes areas east to the Alberta border and south to the south side of Imperial Avenue, county officials said.
In southeastern British Columbia, a local state of emergency and evacuation orders were issued released this week by the Kootenay Boundary Regional District due to the imminent danger of flooding to life and property of resident or attending persons.
The #BCWildfire Service is prepared to support flood response across the province this weekend, the agency tweeted Friday, adding that 20 personnel have been deployed to the #CacheCreekBC area, 33 personnel are stationed in the #GrandForksBC region and 20 personnel extras are on hand to help if needed.
