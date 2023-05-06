New guidance for employers voluntarily publishing ethnicity pay gap reports





Recently published government guidelines for reporting ethnicity wage data will assist those employers who voluntarily choose to report their data. We highlight key messages from the guidance and challenges employers should address when reporting. It is a legal requirement for employers with 250 or more employees to measure and report gender pay gaps. Last year, the government confirmed it would not introduce the same requirement for ethnic pay gaps, but pledged to provide guidance to support the many employers who voluntarily report their ethnic pay data. The government has now published its first set of guidelines. General overview The guidance aims to provide a consistent approach to ethnicity pay reporting to support businesses in taking meaningful action while avoiding unnecessary burdens. The guidance provides recommendations for: collection of ethnic data of employees

collection of payroll data

making payroll calculations

analyzing and understanding the results of calculations; AND

developing an action plan to address any disparities Much of the guidance reflects the approach to gender pay gap reporting in order to minimize any administrative burden related to data collection. Areas of complexity The guidance highlights some of the challenges employers may face when reporting. group A major challenge associated with reporting the ethnicity pay gap is the added complexity of analyzing a (potentially) larger number of groups than is required by gender pay gap analysis, which is limited to two groups. If the employee network is ethnically diverse, the government recognizes that ethnic pay gap reporting is more complex. Employers may need to make decisions about whether (and how) to group ethnicities for analysis purposes and how to make comparisons that are meaningful. Causality As with gender pay gap reporting, an employer can offer equal pay while still reporting a pay gap. The guidance states that employers should take care in determining the underlying causes of any pay disparity and not assume that a pay gap is indicative of discrimination. Upon finding that an ethnic pay gap exists, employers are encouraged to consider whether: certain ethnic groups are more likely to be recruited into higher paying roles

employees of a certain ethnic group ‘get stuck’ at certain levels

employees of a certain ethnic group are more likely to work in a country that affects the wage gap

the turnover rate of employees of a certain ethnic group affects the wage gap; AND

starting salaries and bonuses vary by ethnicity After determining the above, employers should investigate whether the results are due to internal factors (such as company practices) or external factors that are beyond the company’s control (although there are likely mitigating actions that the company can take undertaken in relation to these ). For example, is the existence of more employees of a certain ethnicity in higher paying roles a result of company practices that cause those employees to fail to apply for or receive promotions? To identify the cause of a pay gap, employers may wish to obtain further data, including staff surveys, recruitment data and progression data. Due to the number of factors that may be relevant to a pay disparity and the complexity of determining the same, the guidance recommends that employers take care in explaining any disparity to employees. Addressing any pay disparities If an ethnicity pay gap is discovered, the guidance recommends that employers implement an action plan to reduce any pay disparity. The action plan should include clear, measurable objectives and a time frame for their achievement. While employers are encouraged to be ambitious, the guidance warns against setting a target of a 0% pay gap. such a goal is unrealistic and does not reflect the various factors that can contribute to an ethnic pay gap. The guidance provides a particular focus on improving talent diversity. This type of improvement could significantly reduce any future wage inequality. Of the government guidelines for positive action provides further guidance for employers who wish to engage in employment practices that target potential employees from certain ethnicities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shoosmiths.co.uk/insights/articles/new-guidance-for-employers-who-voluntarily-publish-ethnicity-pay-gap-reports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos