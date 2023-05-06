Police training exercises planned on campus for Emergency Preparedness Week – The Brock News





Brock University will be among institutions from across the country participating in Emergency Preparedness Week from Sunday, May 7 through Saturday, May 13. To mark the national event, which this year is themed “Be Prepared, Know Your Risks,” the University is encouraging the Brock community to take action to better prepare for a variety of potential emergencies. The University will also conduct a full-scale test of its Mass Notification System on the evening of Wednesday, May 10. The system is able to notify the Brock community through all University network computer screens, electronic message boards, email, voicemail extensions and social media platforms, as well as the Brock Safety app. On Thursday, May 11, the Niagara Regional Police Service, in partnership with Campus Security Services and the Residence Hall Department, will conduct training exercises in and around the Arnie Lowenberger Residence on Brocks’ main campus. The Brock community can expect to see a heavy police presence on campus during the exercise. The university will conduct its emergency drill the following day. Brock is reminding its students, staff and faculty that a few simple actions can make a big difference when it comes to emergency response: Be aware of the risks: Although the consequences of a disaster may be similar, knowing the risks associated with a specific community can help its members better prepare. For example, some areas may be subject to flood conditions or other weather-related events.

This will help individuals, family members and/or their colleagues to respond effectively. Prepare an emergency kit:Consider the basic supplies that may be required (including access to cash funds in the event of a technology-related failure) and remember that individuals should be prepared to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours during an emergency. Members of the University community are also encouraged to download the Brock Safety app, which contains helpful links and emergency contacts and is routinely used to share information, including advice about emergency situations. For more information on Emergency Preparedness Week and planning resources, visit prepare.ca.

