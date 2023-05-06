Sudan’s rival military factions are meeting for one-on-one talks for the first timeExBulletin







AFP via Getty Images

AFP via Getty Images After three weeks of brutal fighting in Sudan that killed hundreds of civilians and turned its capital into a disaster zone, the country’s warring military factions have agreed to meet in person. “Pre-negotiation” talks, hosted by the US and Saudi Arabia, are being held in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Saturday, the two countries said in a joint statement on Friday. The US and Saudi Arabia have urged the rival military groups to resolve the conflict and ensure that humanitarian aid can safely reach the affected areas. It will be the first face-to-face meeting between members of the Sudanese military and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since the two began vying for control in mid-April. Pending the talks, the two factions agreed to a one-week ceasefire, which began on Thursday. In recent weeks, previous attempts to negotiate have been unsuccessful and the fighting has only escalated. Fighting was reported on Friday in Khartoum, according to the Associated Press. The power struggle over who can lead the resource-rich nation of Sudan has been going on for months. The turning point came on April 15 when the RSF took control of the presidential palace, the state television station, the army chief’s residence and Khartoum International Airport. The leader of each faction, Sudanese army general Abdel-Fattah Burhan and RSF general Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, were allies not long ago. In 2019, their two groups joined forces to oust former longtime leader Omar al-Bashir and briefly lived under civilian rule until the two groups began fighting for dominance in 2021. As of April, it’s over 500 people have been killed and about 4,500 others injured in the conflict, a Sudanese agency said, although the true numbers could be much higher. More than 100,000 people have fled the country, while those who remain have reported running out of food and water amid the fighting. “There is no water, there is no electricity and there is also no market. And all the humanitarian actors, especially the international community, have left,” said MSF coordinator Mohamed Gibreel Adam, who lives in El Fasher town in Darfur. NPR on Thursday. People there have “a fear, a lack of protection, as if hopeless, the feeling that they are left alone in this kind of grave and very critical situation.”

