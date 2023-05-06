International
Sudan crisis: Saudi Arabia to host first talks between warring military factions
CNN
–
Rival military factions fighting for control in Sudan will hold face-to-face talks for the first time since fighting began last month.
The meeting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) aims to end the unrest and will take place in the Saudi city of Jeddah, according to Saudi Arabia and the United States.
Clashes began on April 15 and since then a series of cease-fires have collapsed.
Saudi Arabia and the US have welcomed the start of pre-negotiation talks on Saturday and called on both factions to actively engage in talks towards a ceasefire and an end to the conflict.
(We) call on both sides to consider the interests of the Sudanese nation and its people, the two countries said in a press release on Friday.
Since the fighting began, hundreds have been killed and thousands more injured. According to data from UNICEF (the United Nations Children’s Fund) released on Friday, at least 190 children have been killed and another 1,700 injured in the fighting.
A tentative ceasefire is currently allowing foreign nations to evacuate their citizens, but locals face worsening conditions and shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel.
Meanwhile, people on the ground in the country have told CNN that RSF fighters are trying to take control of strategically located hospitals that could be used as bases for the paramilitary force.
The RSF has now completely taken over the Omdurman Maternity Hospital, a senior medical worker at a hospital in Khartoum state told CNN.
The source, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, told CNN that he had confirmed this by speaking with several staff members at the hospital.
He said the RSF was targeting hospitals because it needed protection from airstrikes, especially after their main military bases were completely destroyed by the army in the early days of the war.
During the last few days they (have) checked the maternity ward in Omdurman. It is the largest obstetric-gynecological hospital in the whole country. (RSF have parked) many of their vehicles inside the hospital yard. It will provide a very good cover. The Army (SAF) will find it impossible to hit it from the air, because the area is full of civilians, it is in the middle of three large neighborhoods.
A second medical source, who works at another hospital in Khartoum and who also wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that the RSF had taken over the Omdurman Maternity Hospital.
CNN was unable to contact the hospital due to network connectivity issues in Sudan. However, it has received a widely circulated statement issued by the Omdurman Maternity Hospital administration saying that the hospital was attacked at dawn on Thursday by RSF forces.
They managed to enter the hospital and steal from the exchange counter about 20 million Sudanese pounds, including deposits (of patients) according to the counter’s financial statements. They have also evicted the workers from the hospital so that the hospital is completely under their complete control and their vehicles have entered the hospital (area), the statement said.
CNN has not independently verified these claims, nor has CNN been able to reach the paramilitary RSF for comment.
Omdurman is Sudan’s most populous city, located less than an hour northwest of the center of the capital and often referred to as Khartoum’s twin city.
A manager at another hospital in Khartoum expressed concern about the spread of gangs in the two cities.
These gangs are becoming more aggressive, robbing banks and markets and destroying shops. They have already stolen a large amount of money from Khartoum Bank. There is a complete lack of police and the army is unable to secure many roads, the manager said.
