Kings from all over the world gathered for the coronation of King Charles III. Here’s who took part.





More than 2,000 people were invited to attend Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, and many of those guests are high-profile royalty themselves. Along with members of the British royal family and heads of government – such as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who spoke at the ceremony – world leaders from other countries were also present. Delegates from the countries of the British Commonwealth took part, carrying flags for their countries as they entered Westminster Abbey. Delegates carrying flags during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. / Getty Images

Non-British royals at the ceremony included: Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway Prince Radu and Margareta of Romania Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan and Crown Princess Kiko arrive to attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. / Getty Images

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba and his wife Sylvia Bongo Ondimba King Felipe VI and Letizia of Spain King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrive before the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Victoria Jones/Getty Images

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene Grand Duke Henry of Luxembourg and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa Yang di Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong of Malaysia Letsie III, King of Lesotho and Queen Senator Mohato Seeiso Queen Letsie III and Masenate Mohato Seeiso arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark Dominican President Luis Abinader and his wife Raquel Arbaje Dominican President Luis Abinader and his wife Raquel Arbaje arrive for the coronation at Westminster Abbey. BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania Jordan’s King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania arrive at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Sophie, Crown Princess of Liechtenstein and Alois and Crown Prince of Liechtenstein Crown Prince of Yugoslavia and Crown Princess Catherine Malaysia’s King Abdullah of Pahang and Queen Consort Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandaria Malaysia’s King Abdullah of Pahang and Queen Consort Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandaria arrive at Westminster Abbey, PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

World leaders in attendance included: First Lady Jill Biden with her granddaughter, Finnegan US First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey for the coronation ceremony. Andrew Milligan/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron, together with his wife, Brigitte Governor General of Jamaica Patrick Allen and his wife Mrs. Patricia Allen Jamaica’s Governor General Patrick Allen and wife Lady Patricia Allen arrive to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. TOBY MELVILLE / Getty Images

Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikat New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins arrives for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. PHIL NOBLE / Getty Images

President of Israel Isaac Herzog and wife Michal Herzog Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Trudeau Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Former Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and Marguerite Pindling First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. Andrew Milligan/Getty Images

Former British Prime Ministers John Major, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown were seen arriving together. Former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Teresa May and Liz Truss were also there. Several celebrities were also there, including actress Emma Thompson and singer Lionel Richie. Prince Harry was seen entering with his cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband. Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi along with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. Unknown / Getty Images

Coronation of King Charles III More

More



Caitlin O’Kane Caitlin O’Kane is a digital content producer covering trending stories for CBS News and its good news brand, The Uplift.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/king-charles-iii-coronation-royals-guest-list-who-attended-ceremony-world-leaders-gather/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos