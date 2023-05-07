International Crown: United States beats England as Sweden, Australia and Thailand advance to semi-finals | Golf News





Sweden, Australia and Thailand through to the semi-finals of the International Crown, while the United States are one step closer to victory over England; watch the International Crown all week live on Sky Sports Golf







Bronte Law of England in Action in the International Crown The semi-final field is all but set in the LPGA International Crown team event with one day of pool play to go, as Sweden, Australia and Thailand all clinched spots and the United States swept both matches on Friday to move in on the brink of advancing. . Sweden remained perfect in Group A by winning both matches against China, while Thailand beat defending champions South Korea and Australia beat Japan to progress from Group B on a cold and blustery day at TPC Harding Park. “I feel like we’ve had a lot of fun this week and I feel like that’s working to our advantage,” Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist said. The U.S. has three points after two days in Group A and will take the last spot in Sunday’s knockout round by picking up at least half a point on Saturday against Sweden, or if China fails to sweep England. I tweet Due to your consent preferences, you are unable to view this Privacy Options Golf Live LPGA Tour Live in The International Crown is a match tournament involving teams of four players from eight countries. The teams are divided into two groups of four with the top two from each group after three days of round-robin play in the four-ball competition advancing to the semi-finals on Sunday. Teams get one point for every win and a half for a tied game. Lexi Thompson sealed the final American match of the day when she holed a birdie putt from about 12 feet on the 16th hole to give her and Danielle Kang a 3-and-2 victory over England’s Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff . “It was breaking a little bit, so I played it about two and a half cups out, a little bit uphill, so I knew I could be a little bit aggressive with it,” Thompson said. “But I was just trying to give myself a birdie opportunity going into that pin.” Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu won for the second day in a row, beating Alice Hewson and Liz Young 2-to-1 thanks to another strong back nine. Korda and Vu dropped the first two holes but fought back to tie it with birdies on the third and sixth holes and then won three straight holes from 12 to 14 to take control on the same stretch of the course that turned the match of their first on Thursday. against China. I tweet Due to your consent preferences, you are unable to view this Privacy Options Seven of the eight teams kept the same pairings on day two with only Japan moving. Yuka Saso played Hinako Shibuno a day after losing a match in Thailand to Ayaka Furue. Furue joined Nasa Hataoka. It didn’t end up helping, with Furue and Hataoka losing 2-up to Australia’s Minjee Lee and Stephanie Kyriacou. Saso and Shibuno drew Hannah Green and Sarah Kemp, but it wasn’t enough to avoid elimination. Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall birdied five of the first six holes to beat Yu Liu and Ruixin Liu 2-and-1, while Madelene Sagstrom and Maja Stark defeated Ruoning Yin and Xiyu Lin 2-and-1 in the next match. Thailand, which entered the week as the sixth seed, remained perfect with the sister tandem of Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn beating South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi and In Gee Chun 2-and-1, and Patty Tavatanakit and Atthaya Thitikul defeated Jin Young Ko. and Hyo Joo Kim 3-and-2. This is the fourth time this tournament has been held after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown all week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 11pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/golf/news/12176/12874296/international-crown-united-states-beat-england-while-sweden-australia-and-thailand-advance-to-semi-finals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos