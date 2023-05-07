USA wins last semifinal spot at International Crown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Lexi Thompson made back-to-back birdies on the back nine Saturday and the United States earned the final spot in the semifinals of the LPGA’s International Crown team match.

The United States reached the semifinals late in the round when China dropped the second game to England, but still got a half point when Thompson and Danielle Kang rallied to tie Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom and Maja Stark.

Sweden won Pool A when Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall beat Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu 1 and will play Pool B runners-up Australia in the semi-finals on Sunday.

The USA will face Thailand in the other semifinal. Thailand was the only country to win all six four-ball matches in pool play.

The International Crown is a tournament featuring four-man teams from eight countries. The teams are divided into two groups of four nations, with the top two from each group after three days of round-robin play in the four-ball competition advancing to the semi-finals. Teams get one point for every win and a half for a tied game.

There was little drama on the final day of pool play, with Australia and Thailand already through to the knockout stage in Pool B and Sweden taking both games in Pool A to advance.

Team USA needed just half a point or China to sweep England to secure fourth place in the semi-finals and achieved it when Alice Hewson birdied 18 to win her match with Liz Young 1 over Yu Liu and Ruixin Liu.

The Americans had a tough time with the Swede, despite Vu delivering the shot of the day when she left the fairway for eagle on the sixth hole, leading to a high-five with her caddy.

The United States led for most of that match before Nordqvist birdied the 15th and 17th holes to give Sweden the win.

“Obviously a great finish because I felt like it was pretty tight all day,” Nordqvist said. You knew it was going to have to be a really strong game and I think we’re proud of ourselves. We finished very strong yesterday to gain some momentum and came out firing pretty strong this morning. Going into tomorrow, I think everyone was pretty excited to have a shot at it.

Thompson and Kang rallied from two shots down to take the lead by winning three straight holes starting on No. 14. Thompson birdied 15 and 16, but the Swede won half a point when Stark birdied the final hole. .

Thailand and Australia faced off to determine who would win Pool B. Thailand had earned four points in the first two days and the Aussies took 3 1/2.

Thailand won both matches, with sisters Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn beating Hannah Green and Sarah Kemp 3 and 2, and Patty Tavatanakit and Atthaya Thitikul beating Stephanie Kyriacou and Minjee Lee 1 up.

Defending champion South Korea dropped all four games over the first two days before salvaging the weekend with two wins over Japan.

The semi-finals and finals will be played on Sunday, with each match having two singles events and an alternate shootout.

This is the fourth time this tournament has been held after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain won the inaugural tournament in 2014, followed by the United States in 2016 and South Korea in 2018.

This is the first professional women’s event to be played at TPC Harding Park, which has hosted several major men’s events, including the 2009 Presidents Cup and the 2020 PGA Championship.

