City prepares for busy construction season in downtown Regina





With the snow and ice gone and seasonal temperatures on the rise, construction projects are underway all over the Queen City. According to the City of Regina, $113 million has been allocated for infrastructure projects in 2023. The investment will cover transportation, water, wastewater and drainage projects across the city. The 11th Avenue revitalization project is the latest of many projects taking place over the summer. The four-year effort in downtown Regina is expected to cost $8 million. Improvements to streets, roads, sidewalks, underground infrastructure, lighting, traffic signals and pedestrian improvements are expected. This work will contribute to the revitalization of downtown as we prepare for growth in our city to work to attract more people downtown, the city said in a release. Work is expected to take place from May to October through 2026, starting on Broad Street and moving west approximately two blocks at a time. Some residents are less than thrilled about the notion of increased traffic delays. Regina resident Swapnil Kshatriya expressed how these delays can make travel planning difficult. I was trying to get to a certain place a few days ago and the GPS would show like six minutes, but it took 15 minutes to get there. While these traffic delays are a source of frustration among drivers, Regina’s executive director of citizen services, Kim Onrait, explained that those involved in the planning process try to be aware of traffic congestion in preparation. They divide the projects into quadrants so that we reduce the impact as much as possible, he said. As we end up with two main streets in a similar city block, sometimes they cannot be separated for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it’s unavoidable, he said. More information about road closures and alternate routes is available from the City of Regina Web page.

