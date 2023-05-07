International
3 Calgary hospitals without surgical support staff in spots this weekend
General surgery at three of Calgary’s hospitals will be operating with limited staff this weekend, something an emergency room doctor says has the potential to put people’s health at risk.
A notice issued to the CBC general surgery said at Foothills Medical Centre, Peter Lougheed Center and Rockyview General Hospital will be revealed by house staff during certain times over the weekend.
On Sunday, there will be a period of time when all those hospitals will be without house staff.
AHS said these support shifts are often staffed by medical personnel. They can also be filled by a physician assistant, who prepares the next patient for surgery to help prevent delays, said Dr. Tony Gomes, president of the Association of Surgeons General of Alberta.
That means surgical wait times for Calgarians could be excessive this weekend, he added.
“What happened this weekend is that the surgeons at all the facilities in Calgary have been told that they have to make the call on their own, without any team, which the general surgeons in Calgary feel is a risk,” Gomes said. “So surgeons will be run off their feet trying to keep up with things.”
“The emergency room can be jammed with eight or 10 or 15 surgical patients waiting to be seen and they may not be seen for eight, 12, 16, 24 hours just depending on whether the surgeon is available or not. “
Gomes said this is an issue long in the making as the province struggles to retain doctors and residents.
Calgary ER doctor Alyssa Morris said she is concerned that the lack of staff could lead to surgical diversions, directing all of the hospital’s surgeries to the South Health Campus hospital.
“I think the public needs to know that their health is at great risk,” she said.
“If they have a surgical problem, they can no longer expect appropriate surgical consultation or care in many of the locations within our very large city.”
She said it has been an ongoing issue for many months, but now it is happening in many hospitals.
She added that one of the fully staffed hospitals is introducing Connect Care’s new AHS digital records system this weekend and will be overwhelmed with that.
AHS spokesman James Wood said in an emailed statement to the CBC that emergency surgeries continue to be performed at all Calgary hospitals as needed, such as specialty surgeries such as cardiac or orthopedic.
“Some support shifts, such as medical residents, are partially covered at Foothills Medical Center, Peter Lougheed Center, and Rockyview General Hospital due to unexpected absences (including illness and vacation). We are actively working to filling these positions,” Wood wrote in an emailed statement. .
He added that there are no surgical diversions in Calgary scheduled for this weekend.
“While emergency procedures will continue as needed, there may be delays in surgical evaluations within the Emergency Department in affected locations. All patients will continue to be treated and treated.”
Wood said Connect Care Launch 6 is happening this weekend, but it’s not about unfilled support shifts.
