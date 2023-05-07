International
Summary of TC Group’s tentative agreement
After more than two years of negotiations and historic strike action by PSAC members across the country, our TC negotiating team reached a tentative agreement for more than 10,000 members in the Technical Services (TC) group under the Treasury Board.
These are just some of the benefits included in the tentative agreement. A full explanation of the new agreement and a copy of the new language will be provided once it has been fully translated.
KT’s negotiating team recommends ratification of the tentative agreement.
TC Group salary increase
Our PSAC TC bargaining team secured wage increases of 12.6% combined over the four years of the collective agreement from June 22, 2021 to June 21, 2024. PSAC secured an additional fourth year in the agreement to protect workers from inflation (projected by the Bank of Canada to be 2.3% in 2024), as well as a one-time pension payment to each TC pool member of $2,500, representing 3.1% of the average TC pool member’s salary.
|
The year of the agreement
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
Total
|
Salary increase
|
1.5%
|
4.75%
|
3% + 0.5%*
|
2.25%
|
12%
|
The total increase in combined wages
|
1.5%
|
6.4%
|
10.1%
|
12.6%
|
12.6%
*minimum 0.5% wage adjustment for all bargaining units
In addition to these wage increases, the negotiating team also secured specific wage adjustments and increments for the following group:
- Implementation of salary comparability with Engineering and Scientific Support (EG) members in the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) according to the PSAC arbitration victory. This provides an additional 3.3% increase for all EG the members.
- Fisheries officers will receive an increase in their existing annual compensation from $3,534 to $6,500.
- Environmental and Wildlife Enforcement Officers will receive an increase in their existing annual compensation from $3,534 to $6,500.
- Department of National Defense (DND) Fleet Maintenance employees will receive an increase in their existing annual compensation from $2,500 to $2,800. This addition will also be extended to include employees in the Quality Assurance Directorate, with the exception of IT which are newly incorporated by Appendix A-1.
- The existing compensation of Search and Rescue Coordinators and Coast Guard Employees will increase from $5,354 to $5,998.
- The first two steps PI-01 wage rates will be abolished. Any employee who is paid at one of these rates will go to step 3.
- The complement of Labor Officers will be expanded to include TI-05, TI-06 and TI-0 level of Cabin Safety Inspectors at Transport Canada and will increase from $3,779 to $5,500.
- Technical inspectors at Measurement Canada and the Canadian Grain Commission will receive an increase in their existing allowance from $3,534 to $5,500.
- Shore-based Coast Guard employees will have their pay increased to $541 EG-06s$415 per EG-07p$639 for GT-06s$593 for GT-07sand $395 for GT-08sand eligibility for allowances will be expanded to include employees working in Fleet Requirements and Support.
- An increase in annual pay from $5,000 to $7,000 for Laboratory Technologists and X-ray Technologists employed at Norway House and Percy E. Moore Hospitals.
- Airworthiness Technical Support and Air Engineering (DTAES) auditors will receive a new compensation of $3,960 per EG-06 AND EG-07 levels.
- Correctional Service Special Duty Allowance (CSSDA) will increase from $2,000/year to $2,140/year.
Other group-specific changes
- Fisheries Officers working in offshore surveillance now have access to the Travel Status Permit. Employees who are temporarily assigned to offshore detachments can now claim compensation in a combination of cash and compensatory leave (at least 37.5 hours and up to 75 hours per year).
- Travel status leave now applies to aircraft maintenance engineers working under Appendix R.
- Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Sea Lamprey Control Unit will be compensated at time and a half for working Saturdays and twice for working Sundays.
- Employees working on Sea Trials will be promptly compensated for hours aboard seagoing vessels, including hours not worked but spent on the vessel. Time worked overtime will be compensated as overtime.
Resolving Common Issues
PSAC also reached an agreement with the Treasury Board regarding common issues that apply to all members in without, SV, TCAND EB groups. Some of the key improvements include:
The new and improved remote work language
PSAC members will now be protected from arbitrary telecommuting decisions. We have negotiated language in a letter of agreement that requires managers to evaluate telecommuting requests individually, not as a group, and provide written responses that will allow members and the PSAC to hold the employer accountable for equitable decision-making and right to remote work. all telecommuting requirements reviewed on an individual basis will prevent future ‘one size fits all’ mandates as announced by the government in December last year.
This means that employees’ rights around teleworking arrangements will be protected through a grievance process, and grievances that are not resolved before the final step of the grievance process can be referred to a new union management panel for review at each department to address issues. regarding the implementation by employers of the remote work directive in the workplace.
PSAC and the Treasury Board have also agreed to set up a joint committee to review and update the government’s telecommuting policy last updated in 2020 before the start of the pandemic.
Safer and more inclusive workplaces
Everyone in the federal government can benefit from anti-racism and anti-discrimination training. That is why we reached an agreement to create a joint committee to review existing training courses related to employment equity, diversity and inclusion, and to ensure that employees are fully aware of the training opportunities of available to them during their working hours.
We also know that a diverse workforce with strong Indigenous representation means a better public service for all. With the new addition of paid leave for Indigenous workers to engage in traditional Indigenous practices, including hunting, fishing and harvesting, the government will be better able to attract and retain more Indigenous workers and recognize their experiences lived.
Protection against outsourcing
Privatization and outsourcing in the federal public service leads to higher costs, more risk and lower quality of services for Canadians. PSAC has negotiated language to ensure that in the event of layoffs, priority will be given to retaining PSAC members over outside contractors already working with the federal government. This language will protect public service jobs and reduce federal public service contracting.
The government has also committed to a consultation process on issues related to contracting in the federal public service.
Seniority according to the Workforce Adjustment Process
PSAC and the employer have agreed to submit a joint proposal to the Public Service Commission of Canada to include seniority rights in the Workforce Adjustment process in situations where reasonable job offers may be made to some but not all redundant employees in a given workplace.
Other gains on the bargaining table
- Further protection when the employer introduces new technological changes in the workplace.
- Official commitment by the employer to review the National Joint Council (NJC) Bilingual Bonus Directive.
- Expanding the types of activities for which a trade union permit may be required.
- Reimbursement of up to $35 for employer-required medical certification costs for sick leave taken for three consecutive days or less.
- Increased shift and weekend rates from $2.00 to $2.25 per hour.
- Increased funding of the Joint Learning Program (JLP), including funding for the training of occupational health and safety committees and representatives.
- Extending leave provisions to include visiting a family member nearing the end of life.
- Extending the scope of bereavement leave to include aunts and uncles.
- Creation of a joint committee to review the language in the maternity and parental leave articles for opportunities to simplify it, as well as review the interactions between the collective agreement and the Employment Insurance (EI) Program and the Quebec Parental Insurance Plan.
- Establishing a joint committee to make collective agreement language more gender inclusive.
Full text and next steps
In the coming days, PSAC members will be invited to participate in online ratification votes. Details about the votes will be shared as soon as possible.
In the meantime, we’ve updated ours frequently asked questions with answers to your questions about tentative agreements, ratification votes, retroactive pay and more. Bookmark the FAQ and revisit the site often, and keep updating it with new questions from members.
To ensure you receive all updates and can participate in the ratification process, please update your contact information at PSAC Member Portal.
|
Sources
https://psacunion.ca/summary-tc-group-tentative-agreement
