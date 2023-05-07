Springfield International Charter School coach turns baseball program around





SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) – In this Friday Night story of the week, Western Mass News spoke with the Springfield International Charter School baseball team about their hot start to the season. In past years we have struggled to string together wins, Quinn McKenna said. But that is not the case this season. This is Coach Quinn McKennas second season as head coach of the Bulldogs baseball team, he has led them to an 8-3 record. We have two main goals for the season, they are the Western Conference playoffs and the state playoffs, and we have yet to reach them. He told Western Mass News that both goals are still on the horizon after losing in the first round of states last season. Coach McKenna said small adjustments go a long way. “We’ve been working hard on the ball-to-handle transition, quick hands with quick feet,” McKenna said. Making sure we play one pitch, one out, at a time. Another point of emphasis is to create a culture of competition, purpose and focus. The players said they feel the difference. A lot of players have more confidence, Kaiden Williams said. It has changed from our next season. We were not as serious as this year. Williams said everyone has their own way to contribute. I’m kind of laid back, so I don’t drive that much, but I’ll help out, Williams said. I will lead by example. Junior pitcher Nathan Sanderson told us he can be the voice of reason when needed. “Our practices are definitely very serious when we play,” Sanderson said. While they were in between training and stuff they were definitely having a good time joking around with each other. He explained that teams’ ability to bounce back from adversity is what sets them apart. “Even if we’re down, stay confident and we can still come back and win this game,” Sanderson said. Don’t keep your head down, keep your head up and wait for the rest of the game. Coach McKenna told us there are several factors at play when it comes to wins and losses, but one that stands out the most. Student athletes show up every day dedicating themselves to practice, making the overall commitment to being part of the team. The Bulldogs have seven more regular season games before the playoffs begin. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westernmassnews.com/2023/05/07/put-your-head-back-up-springfield-international-charter-school-coach-turns-baseball-program-around/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos