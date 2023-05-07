In what would be another awkward week for the Official World Golf Rankings, American Talor Gooch became the first player in LIV Golf’s short history to win individual titles, defeating Sergio Garcia in a battle that looked more like a box. match than a round of golf.

The 18 holes on Sunday, and even this week’s 54 holes, weren’t enough to separate the two as they matched each other stroke for stroke. At the end of regulation play, both players were tied for the lead at 17-under par 199, needing extra holes to decide the champion.

Garcia’s resolve finally faltered on the first extra hole. He pushed his second shot slightly into the green bunker, from where he couldn’t get up and down. Gooch, on the other hand, hit two glorious putts to reach the heart of the par-5 18th green, and bogeyed for a birdie to claim the $4 million first-place check.

Last week, after winning the LIV Golf Adelaide title, Gooch dropped two places on the OWGR to No. 59. The slide will continue in the lack of points this week, despite the fact that he climbed over some of the biggest names in the sport.

The 31-year-old from Midwest City, Oklahoma and Spains Garcia started the day at age 13. Gooch made three birdies and a bogey in his first four holes to be two-under at that stage. Garcia responded with two birdies to move to 15 under.

On the eighth hole, Gooch made a terrific birdie from 25 feet, while Garcia had to save from 15 feet to prevent a two-shot swing. He then quickly erased the lead by making another 15-footer on the ninth hole, this time for birdie.

An opening appeared for Gooch when Garcia missed a four-footer for the first at the 12th hole for bogey, but he quickly bounced back with a powerful 8-iron second shot in three feet at the next. The two reconnected.

On the short par-4 15th, Garcia made another mistake, this time pushing his three-iron into the right trees and making a bogey. However, he hit another beauty on the 16th to tie again at 16-under par. Both finished 18th in regulation to one clear of four-time major champion Brookes Koepka (-16) and two ahead of Asian Tour member Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe, who punched well above his weight and finished fourth only at 15-under par.

After winning the playoff, Gooch said: Sergio is playing so well now. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to go down that last hole and have a chance to win by making par. I knew I had to make the last bird. So, I stayed in the car and I don’t like the shot at all and I just decided to hit the driver. I thought I’ll just grow up and do it. If it doesn’t go well, then deal with it.

But it was just a perfect way to end the day. We went back and forth all day. We did the same thing yesterday. It was fun, it was special. I grew up watching Sergio. He is one of the greatest players of this generation. Going to fight him and coming out on top is something I’ll never forget.

The team championship followed the fortunes of the individual competition, with the Goochs Range Goats managing to win by three shots on 37 points. Harold Verner III, the 2022 Saudi Invitational champion, played a key role in that victory with a six-under-par 66.

Garcia’s Fireballs, with Eugenio Lopez Chaccara contributing a 65, was second at 34 under. A crucial birdie on his final hole from India, Anirban Lahiri (67) ensured the Crushers zoomed to the podium with a stunning 20-under final round effort that was set up by a fantastic round of eight-under-par 63 by both Paul Casey and Charles Howell III.

England’s Laurie Canter scored his third ever goal at LIV Golf and his second in as many weeks behind Chase Koepka’s unforgettable Watering Hole in Adelaide.

The Englishman, who said he was upset when he felt he dropped his ball on the 185-yard 17th hole, only realized how good it had been after hearing the roar from the crowd.

The next LIV Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 12-14 at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a course that is an hour’s drive from the Goochs’ hometown.