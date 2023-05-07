Ministerial Statement to Celebrate the Broughton Archipelago Transition Initiative





Nathan Cullen, Minister for Water, Land and Resources Management, has released the following statement about the government-to-government work that has supported the Broughton Aquaculture Transition Initiative: “BC government representatives accepted invitations to attend and witness a meeting hosted by the ‘Namgis, Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis and Mamalilikulla First Nations in Alert Bay this week to recognize the progress being made on the Initiative Aquaculture Transition in Broughton. They include Murray Rankin, Minister for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, Lana Popham, Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, Fin Donnelly, Parliamentary Secretary for Watershed Restoration and Michele Babchuk, MLA for the North Island. BC and these three First Nations have made great strides in recent years to develop a positive government-to-government relationship, which has resulted in these Nations being empowered to have a greater role in the future of the sector of aquaculture within their territories. “In 2018, the ‘Namgis, Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis and Mamalilikulla First Nations and the BC government reached a historic agreement to create a process for shared decision-making and consensus-based recommendations to protect wild salmon in the Archipelago Broughton. “This agreement was the first of its kind in BC and highlighted the BC government’s commitment to advancing reconciliation with First Nations and rebuilding BC’s wild salmon populations for future generations. It led to significant changes in salmon farming policy and supported the protection and restoration of wild salmon stocks. The federal government and industry supported the agreement, which enabled all parties to implement the agreement and work together on an orderly transition plan for open net fish farms in the region. “I would like to acknowledge the efforts and past leadership of Namgis Chief Don Svanvik, former Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis Chief Robert Chamberlin and former Mamalilikulla Chief Richard Sumner, as well as Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts , Culture and Sport, George Heyman, Minister for the Environment and Climate Change Strategy, former Prime Minister John Horgan, Doug Donaldson, former Minister for Forests, Lands, Resource Operations and Rural Development and Scott Fraser, former Minister for Relations and indigenous reconciliation. Everyone helped us get to this point. “Accomplishments to date include the development of a consent-based decision-making process and the implementation of monitoring and inspection of First Nations of fish farm operations on their territory. “Wild salmon is vital to the social, economic and cultural fabric of this province. The Broughton Aquaculture Transition Initiative involved collaborative decision-making based on reconciliation and respect, which considered diverse views and led to these First Nations making important land-use decisions on their territories.

