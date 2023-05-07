IATA’s declaration of the end of COVID as an international public health emergency





Geneva – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) responded to a statement by the Director-General of the World Health Organization at the end of the 15th meeting of the International Health Regulations, in which he stated that COVID was no longer a health emergency international public. concern (PHEIC). IATA Deputy Director General Conrad Clifford said: “It is good news that the WHO has officially acknowledged that COVID no longer represents a public health emergency of international concern. Recent decisions, for example by the Chinese and US governments to ease the last remaining COVID restrictions on travel, are evidence that the world is doing its best to get back to normal. But it is important that we never forget what a terrible disaster the pandemic has been. Above all it was a tragedy for the families who lost loved ones, but it was also an economic and social disaster of proportions and consequences that still remain to be properly understood. This is why it is so important to learn the lessons of this pandemic to ensure we are better prepared to manage future health emergencies with far less destruction of lives and livelihoods. From a travel perspective, we know that the lack of scientific basis, consistency or clear communication of the restrictions imposed by governments meant that many of them had little impact on the spread of the virus, but worsened the misery caused to millions of people who did not they could no longer visit their families or attend to their business. And for aviation, that meant millions of jobs at risk and global air links stalled for years. It is therefore important for governments to take on board the lessons from COVID – what worked and what didn’t. Decisions made during the next global public health emergency must be robust, science-based, risk-assessed and well-communicated. Likewise, recognizing the vital role that aviation has played in ensuring the movement of vaccines, medicines, equipment and medical professionals, governments should make every effort to maintain global air connectivity and supply chains and assign personnel to aviation as key workers rather than being subject to strict quarantine restrictions. Better preparedness will require more effective collaboration, for example between governments and industry and between the aviation and health sectors. IATA is committed to working with global partners, including WHO and ICAO, to implement new best practices and guidelines and ensure a more resilient and successful approach to managing and safeguarding public health and welfare in the coming years. For more information, please contact: Corporate Communications

Phone: +41 22 770 2967

Email: [email protected] Notes to editors: IATA (International Air Transport Association) represents about 300 airlines that account for 83% of global air traffic.

You can follow us at twitter.com/iata for announcements, policy positions and other useful industry information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iata.org/en/pressroom/2023-releases/2023-05-06-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos