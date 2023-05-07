Team USA’s semifinal comeback falters as International Crown dreams end against Thailand | Golf News and Tour Information





SAN FRANCISCO Sunday morning’s semifinal showdown with Thailand was a microcosm of the week for Team USA at the Hanwha LifePlus International Crown. The Americans displayed solid, if less than spectacular, golf that caught them on the final hole of the final match at TPC Harding Park.

Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang fought back from a 2-down deficit in their foursome match against Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, but a birdie finish gave the Thai sisters a 1-up victory. Combined with the point earned by Atthaya Thitikul in a 3-and-2 singles win over Lexi Thompson, Team Thailand had the two points needed to advance to the final and face Australia, a 3-0 winner in its semi-final match against Sweden.

Definitely a little disappointed, Korda said. I can only speak for myself, not being in the final. But I think we played well. Danielle and I shot three under an alternate shot. It’s hard to do. [The Jutanugarn] the sisters just played super well today, and I think overall, even Lilia and I paired up the first three days, we had a lot of fun and played solid golf as well.

We want a few more shots to be thrown. But overall, I think our performance has been pretty good, and it’s a way for us to build going to Solheim as well.

A sleepy Sunday with practice scheduled before 8 a.m. local time resulted in a slow start for Team USA. The Americans were at least 2 down through five holes in all three of their matches, Lilia Vu facing Patty Tavatanaki at singles in the matchup. But once again, this was the story of the week: the USA led for just 10 holes out of 81 played on the opening side.

The first five holes are three par 5s, so if you don’t take advantage of them and your opponents take advantage of them, then you’re 2, 3 or even 1-down, Korda explained. After that, the course becomes quite difficult. It’s a tight golf course, and pars sometimes win, so you have to keep your head up and know there are more opportunities out there.

Thompson can only win one hole against Thitikil, with her last LPGA singles victory dating shockingly to the 2013 Solheim Cup, a 4-and-3 win against Europe’s Caroline Masson.

Vu, however, turned things around against Tavatanaki (her former UCLA teammate) by winning three of the four holes from Nos. 11 to 14, eventually pulling out a 1-up victory. It was the first time anyone had beaten Thailand all week and let it all come down to the alternate kicks.

Tied through 16 holes, the Jutanugarn sisters regained the lead with a birdie on the par-3 17th. Both teams reached the par-5 18th in two shots, as Kordas’ 30-foot eagle putt slid hard left in front of the cup. A two-hitter by the Jutanugarns sealed their win and a loss for the Americans.

They are a tough team, but we are here to play as well, Tavatanakit said. Even though we may be the lowest team. But at the end of the day, we start from hole 1 to hole 18. It’s all even game.”

The Americans were jubilant after losing in the semifinals. They joked about who should answer the questions at the press conference. Despite not winning, they were grateful to be playing under the USA flag and hoping to take out the consolation game in the afternoon against Sweden.

“Anytime you can be able to come together and represent your country, it’s the highest honor you can have, and to be alongside these girls, they’ve been amazing,” Thompson said. We had a lot of fun. Today was not what we had planned but we did our best and they played some great golf.

